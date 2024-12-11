Media Colby Covington says he's in his prime, plans to "drown" Buckley

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Doc Holiday was more in his prime
Click to expand...
He could let’s not kid ourselves. Probably won’t though.
 
Translation: Buckley hits super duper hard and unexpectedly and I’m going to hold on for dear life praying he tires every time he punches me in the face. Then when the referee stands us up I’m going to snuggle him quickly. Drown him in my hugging and trying to lay on him and hopefully just hopefully I don’t get punched in my face really hard and I win the fight.
 
You know what's weird? He seems really grounded and not playing his stupid character he looks like he's actually taking this as serious as he can
 
Colby hasn't even met a man in his prime since he fought Bryan Barbarena, let alone been in his own.
RockyLockridge said:
You know what's weird? He seems really grounded and not playing his stupid character he looks like he's actually taking this as serious as he can
Click to expand...
He knows the bell tolls for all men. No reason to ham it up, it's a fight night, there's nothing to sell.
 
Not in his prime but I do buy he got hurt in the first round of the leon fight. Wouldn't be surprised if we see colby grind out Buckley
 
