Colby Covington only has one win in the current welterweight division

And next up Ian is going to take his head off. No way back from that.
 
blaseblase said:
And it's Max Griffin in 2016. Somehow he is still ranked at number 4. Hasn't fought anyone in the entire top 15 aside from losing twice to Usman.
What you nerds and virgins don't understand is that in today's UFC, social media engagement >>> winning fights
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
What you nerds and virgins don't understand is that in today's UFC, social media engagement >>> winning fights
if you care about that more than the merit of winning matches, stick to watching jake paul fights. and LOL at calling people nerds and virgins when you are defending colby on a karate forum.
 
richardjohnson said:
Remember when people were regurgitating that shitty narrative that he would be some all time great WW if not for Usman?
I feel like the skills were there to potentially become an all time great, but here we are years later, and he still doesn't have the accomplishments or resume to warrant that. It's his own fault by being extremely inactive for the last few years. He must have really tried to milk that attack from Masvidal in the legal system and it cost him a lot of time. He has beaten some good fighters but they were all old and so far past their prime like Maia, Woodley, RDA, Masvidal. I would love to see him face a strong current contender like Shavkat or Ian Garry.
 
richardjohnson said:
Remember when people were regurgitating that shitty narrative that he would be some all time great WW if not for Usman?
ehhhhh, he was special in his prime so he had a chance but then again, he doesn't fight much so its hard for me to say with confidence....Eitherway, I don't think he would be placed into any sensible top 5 WW list but he'd definetely be a lock for top 10.
 
Typrune Goatley said:
I feel like the skills were there to potentially become an all time great, but here we are years later, and he still doesn't have the accomplishments or resume to warrant that. It's his own fault by being extremely inactive for the last few years. He must have really tried to milk that attack from Masvidal in the legal system and it cost him a lot of time. He has beaten some good fighters but they were all old and so far past their prime like Maia, Woodley, RDA, Masvidal. I would love to see him face a strong current contender like Shavkat or Ian Garry.
He's a shell of himself, shavkat would kill him. Ian Garry is his best chance but he has to take that fight asap because Colby has shown clear signs of decline.
 
