Colby Covington only has one win in the current welterweight division

richardjohnson said: Remember when people were regurgitating that shitty narrative that he would be some all time great WW if not for Usman? Click to expand...

I feel like the skills were there to potentially become an all time great, but here we are years later, and he still doesn't have the accomplishments or resume to warrant that. It's his own fault by being extremely inactive for the last few years. He must have really tried to milk that attack from Masvidal in the legal system and it cost him a lot of time. He has beaten some good fighters but they were all old and so far past their prime like Maia, Woodley, RDA, Masvidal. I would love to see him face a strong current contender like Shavkat or Ian Garry.