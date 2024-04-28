Colby Covington only has one win in the current welterweight division

blaseblase
And it's Max Griffin in 2016. Somehow he is still ranked at number 4. Hasn't fought anyone in the entire top 15 aside from losing twice to Usman.
Inb4 Tito-Bader-esque finishAnd next up Ian is going to take his head off. No way back from that.
What you nerds and virgins don't understand is that in today's UFC, social media engagement >>> winning fightsAnd it's Max Griffin in 2016. Somehow he is still ranked at number 4. Hasn't fought anyone in the entire top 15 aside from losing twice to Usman.
Aren't you the nerd and virgin for following Colby? That's what he calls his fans.What you nerds and virgins don't understand is that in today's UFC, social media engagement >>> winning fights
He's not at welterweight currentlyIf we're being charitable, RDA counts as his second win.
if you care about that more than the merit of winning matches, stick to watching jake paul fights. and LOL at calling people nerds and virgins when you are defending colby on a karate forum.What you nerds and virgins don't understand is that in today's UFC, social media engagement >>> winning fights
I feel like the skills were there to potentially become an all time great, but here we are years later, and he still doesn't have the accomplishments or resume to warrant that. It's his own fault by being extremely inactive for the last few years. He must have really tried to milk that attack from Masvidal in the legal system and it cost him a lot of time. He has beaten some good fighters but they were all old and so far past their prime like Maia, Woodley, RDA, Masvidal. I would love to see him face a strong current contender like Shavkat or Ian Garry.Remember when people were regurgitating that shitty narrative that he would be some all time great WW if not for Usman?
ehhhhh, he was special in his prime so he had a chance but then again, he doesn't fight much so its hard for me to say with confidence....Eitherway, I don't think he would be placed into any sensible top 5 WW list but he'd definetely be a lock for top 10.Remember when people were regurgitating that shitty narrative that he would be some all time great WW if not for Usman?
He's a shell of himself, shavkat would kill him. Ian Garry is his best chance but he has to take that fight asap because Colby has shown clear signs of decline.I feel like the skills were there to potentially become an all time great, but here we are years later, and he still doesn't have the accomplishments or resume to warrant that. It's his own fault by being extremely inactive for the last few years. He must have really tried to milk that attack from Masvidal in the legal system and it cost him a lot of time. He has beaten some good fighters but they were all old and so far past their prime like Maia, Woodley, RDA, Masvidal. I would love to see him face a strong current contender like Shavkat or Ian Garry.