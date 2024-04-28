Media Colby Covington: "Ian Garry Hasn't Shown Me He's Serious, STILL Have Unfinished Business With Leon"

Who should he fight?
Still want him vs Gilbert Burns

 
If this is a gimmick, retarded but I can get it.
If not then yiiiiikes. Usman punches harder than I thought.
 
Black9 said:
Who should he fight?
Still want him vs Gilbert Burns
Lol so you want him to exclusively fight 37 year olds on two fight losing streaks? Because that's literally his last 3 wins. I want to see him fight a younger guy on a win streak for once. The last time he beat anyone coming off a win was 6 years ago.
 
blaseblase said:
Lol so you want him to exclusively fight 37 year olds on two fight losing streaks? Because that's literally his last 3 wins. I want to see him fight a younger guy on a win streak for once.
It's really only cause the matchup between them, it's what i wanted to see for years tbh.

Him vs Sean Brady would also be fun to watch.
 
Colby should have the next shot, there arent any big name contenders right now and he actually out landed Leon if you see the stats

- Colby Covington
 
Black9 said:
I've really only just liked the matchup between them, it's what i wanted to see for years tbh.

Him vs Sean Brady would also be fun to watch.
Lawler - 37 and 0-2
Woodley - 37 and 0-2
Masvidal - 37 and 0-2

Now you want to add Burns - 37 and........0-2!

Colby's ranking has been inflated for years because he gets these types of fights. Make him fight someone coming off a win for once
 
blaseblase said:
Lawler - 37 and 0-2
Woodley - 37 and 0-2
Masvidal - 37 and 0-2

Now you want to add Burns - 37 and........0-2!
True true, though im a fan of Gilbert and i think it's an easy win for him since Colby can't just spam takedowns.
 
imagine if this guy ever got the belt. he'd be worse than his former roommate Jon Jones.
 
Black9 said:
True true, though im a fan of Gilbert and i think it's an easy win for him since Colby can't just spam takedowns.
Or Burns is washed and loses his next two fights and retires. Making him just like everyone else Colby has fought. Make Colby fight someone on a win streak. If he loses then he can fight Burns.
 
I always advocate for the Poirier vs. Covington fight, and think that was the way to go rather than have Dustin get another undeserved title shot.

They're both in the same position in their division really, and have personal beef.

I guess the Garry fight is the way to go, but if not, Burns would work.
 
tornado362 said:
I always advocate for the Poirier vs. Covington fight, and think that was the way to go rather than have Dustin get another undeserved title shot.

They're both in the same position in their division really, and have personal beef.

I guess the Garry fight is the way to go, but if not, Burns would work.
A guy in the top 5 should not be fighting a favorable matchup against a fighter from a lower weight. Colby is a rank squatter who hasn't earned his ranking. He needs to fight the new guys in his division. Garry or JDM. He's been ducking those matchups for 6 years.
 
blaseblase said:
Lawler - 37 and 0-2
Woodley - 37 and 0-2
Masvidal - 37 and 0-2

Now you want to add Burns - 37 and........0-2!

Colby's ranking has been inflated for years because he gets these types of fights. Make him fight someone coming off a win for once
Not to forget he called out Wonderboy after a loss on the same night. Instead of calling out the dude that beat him and saving a bit of face.

I've said it many times, Colby is without the doubt the most overrated Top 5 fighter on the roster. His claim to fame is getting his jaw broken and finished by Usman after being wobbled twice and dropped twice.
 
He doesn't have a choice to fight down. Just like Poirier and Gaethje had to fight up and comers. Colby is just wasting whatever little prime he has left right now with this nonsense instead of jumping back in there and proving his rank in the division.
 
