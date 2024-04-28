Lol so you want him to exclusively fight 37 year olds on two fight losing streaks? Because that's literally his last 3 wins. I want to see him fight a younger guy on a win streak for once. The last time he beat anyone coming off a win was 6 years ago.Who should he fight?
Still want him vs Gilbert Burns
It's really only cause the matchup between them, it's what i wanted to see for years tbh.Lol so you want him to exclusively fight 37 year olds on two fight losing streaks? Because that's literally his last 3 wins. I want to see him fight a younger guy on a win streak for once.
I've really only just liked the matchup between them, it's what i wanted to see for years tbh.
Him vs Sean Brady would also be fun to watch.
True true, though im a fan of Gilbert and i think it's an easy win for him since Colby can't just spam takedowns.Lawler - 37 and 0-2
Woodley - 37 and 0-2
Masvidal - 37 and 0-2
Now you want to add Burns - 37 and........0-2!
Or Burns is washed and loses his next two fights and retires. Making him just like everyone else Colby has fought. Make Colby fight someone on a win streak. If he loses then he can fight Burns.
A guy in the top 5 should not be fighting a favorable matchup against a fighter from a lower weight. Colby is a rank squatter who hasn't earned his ranking. He needs to fight the new guys in his division. Garry or JDM. He's been ducking those matchups for 6 years.I always advocate for the Poirier vs. Covington fight, and think that was the way to go rather than have Dustin get another undeserved title shot.
They're both in the same position in their division really, and have personal beef.
I guess the Garry fight is the way to go, but if not, Burns would work.
Colby's ranking has been inflated for years because he gets these types of fights. Make him fight someone coming off a win for once