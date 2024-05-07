Media Colby Covington: "I Was NEVER Offered Ian Garry Fight, Give Me Belal Muhammad"

Just can’t stand this guy anymore, he had one last chance to win the belt and he shit the bed so bad

Belal has earned it 3 times over at this point, colby can defend his BS ranking or just retire
 
I'd prefer to see the Garry fight. People love to hate on Belal but the man has paid his dues.
 
RonDante said:
Just can’t stand this guy anymore, he had one last chance to win the belt and he shit the bed so bad

Belal has earned it 3 times over at this point, colby can defend his BS ranking or just retire
Click to expand...
If he beats Belal he deserves another title shot
 
RonDante said:
Just can’t stand this guy anymore, he had one last chance to win the belt and he shit the bed so bad

Belal has earned it 3 times over at this point, colby can defend his BS ranking or just retire
Click to expand...
Would beating Balol not do that?
 
If the UFC bypass Belal for Shavkat I could see Belal being interested in the Colby fight. However, I really hope Leon/Belal is next for the sake of meritocracy.

The entire division is basically unbooked atm & that's kind of annoying because there are so many interesting names in the top 15. Need a Dana video screaming fight announcements asap.
 
JoeRowe said:
If the UFC bypass Belal for Shavkat I could see Belal being interested in the Colby fight. However, I really hope Leon/Belal is next for the sake of meritocracy.

The entire division is basically unbooked atm & that's kind of annoying because there are so many interesting names in the top 15. Need a Dana video screaming fight announcements asap.
Click to expand...
Shavkat is injured i believe
 
Two old welterweights going at it. Holy shit they’re both going to be 36 this year.
 
RonDante said:
Just can’t stand this guy anymore, he had one last chance to win the belt and he shit the bed so bad

Belal has earned it 3 times over at this point, colby can defend his BS ranking or just retire
Click to expand...
People really rag on Belal not pushing it on Burns but no man has ever fought as unbothered for a title shot as Colby did in his last fight
 
Can you imagine if they tried to make Belal fight this mouthpiece instead of a title shot <lmao>
 
HHJ said:
Shavkat is injured i believe
Click to expand...
What did he hurt this time? The ankle injury should be long since healed. That was 5 months ago & didn't require surgery.
 
JoeRowe said:
What did he hurt this time? The ankle injury should be long since healed. That was 5 months ago & didn't require surgery.
Click to expand...
Damn time flies.

I think belal gonna get it tho finally
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Sean Brady vs Colby Covington?
Replies
13
Views
807
chinarice
chinarice
hswrestler
Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry
Replies
0
Views
388
hswrestler
hswrestler
big franklin
News Belal Muhammad confirmed as backup fighter for Leon vs. Colby (UFC 296)
2 3
Replies
51
Views
3K
HHJ
HHJ
Davidjacksonjones
Who would you rather see win next week Ian Garry or Colby Covington?
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Mammothman
Mammothman
big franklin
Media Colby Covington goes off on Ian 'Soyboy' Garry: "The guy's a f*cking joke"
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
9K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,776
Messages
55,516,455
Members
174,806
Latest member
hardscarf

Share this page

Back
Top