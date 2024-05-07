If he beats Belal he deserves another title shotJust can’t stand this guy anymore, he had one last chance to win the belt and he shit the bed so bad
Shavkat is injured i believeIf the UFC bypass Belal for Shavkat I could see Belal being interested in the Colby fight. However, I really hope Leon/Belal is next for the sake of meritocracy.
The entire division is basically unbooked atm & that's kind of annoying because there are so many interesting names in the top 15. Need a Dana video screaming fight announcements asap.
What did he hurt this time? The ankle injury should be long since healed. That was 5 months ago & didn't require surgery.Shavkat is injured i believe
