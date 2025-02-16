  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Colby Covington greets Kamaru Usman at the UFC Apex

His reasons for turning heel to save his job is well known. It must be draining to one's soul if you're really a decent person on the inside. I have no idea if Colby is or not, but he definitely took it too far on occasion imo.
 
Has Colby always stuttered that much? <lmao>

I've gone out of my way to never listen to his videos until this one.
 
Yeaaaa Usman didn’t really seem into it. Looked like he had a plate of food. Colby said some pretty low shit about Usman’s father. I like seeing guys bury the hatchet, but I’m not sure Usman is going to let it go. He’s at least willing to be civil, so that’s better than nothing.
 
I’ve never bought his story that the UFC wasn’t going to re-sign him. How many guys coming off a win against a top five fighter in a main event have ever just been let go? That kind of thing just doesn’t happen.
 
Youtube some of his videos with Bisping. He gets to stammering and stuttering real quick when he doesn't have any pre-written one liners.
Now that's one of the few I have seen. <lol>

I like the pause, then the mumbled "Stop... talking... shit...?" to himself while desperately trying to process what Bisping said.

favorite-inner-monologue-v0-nkwghspji3jb1.gif
 
