lol marty bowed his head and scampered away.
Youtube some of his videos with Bisping. He gets to stammering and stuttering real quick when he doesn't have any pre-written one liners.Has Colby always stuttered that much?
I've gone out of my way to never listen to his videos until this one.
I’ve never bought his story that the UFC wasn’t going to re-sign him. How many guys coming off a win against a top five fighter in a main event have ever just been let go? That kind of thing just doesn’t happen.His reasons for turning heel to save his job is well known. It must be draining to one's soul if you're really a decent person on the inside. I have no idea if Colby is or not, but he definitely took it too far on occasion imo.
Huh?Love Colbz, but he's super lost when he hasn't had time to write out his lines or plan anything lol.
Youtube some of his videos with Bisping. He gets to stammering and stuttering real quick when he doesn't have any pre-written one liners.