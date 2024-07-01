Colby should wait on a title shot and not waste time with Garry
Here's the thing, if by some miracle, Garry gets to a title, they would actually trot out Colbys corpse for a defense lmaoColby should wait on a title shot and not waste time with Garry
Ian Garry would dog walk him, and he knows it. There's a reason Covington ducked Garry like his life depended on it.This might be Colbys last chance to talk from a place of dominance because Ian is probably the only person mildly relevant that he can beat.
That's true but his trash talk is funny.No one cares what this dork has to say.
No, it really isn't. It's pathetic, because he can't back it up.That's true but his trash talk is funny.