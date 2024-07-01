  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Colby Covington goes at Ian Garry

ipowerslapmywife said:
Colby should wait on a title shot and not waste time with Garry
full
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Colby should wait on a title shot and not waste time with Garry
Here's the thing, if by some miracle, Garry gets to a title, they would actually trot out Colbys corpse for a defense lmao
Also, Colby's vulgarities come off as retarded almost always, but he'll make me chuckle every so often like here
 
This might be Colbys last chance to talk from a place of dominance because Ian is probably the only person mildly relevant that he can beat.
 
