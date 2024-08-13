BoxerMaurits
Mentally damaging? Pedos and groomers deserve a 12guage to the faceWe have a justice system for a reason. If the cameras were off would they still be doing this?
Jon Jones is a predator for babies that are not born yet, via pregnant women. That's not him."UFC Champ" was that Jon Jones?
there just mentally ill ? how about evil scum ? pathetic take man.We have a justice system for a reason. If the cameras were off would they still be doing this?
He pays them for an appearance. It's scripted media.Wtf is with all these celebrities doing pedo hunting with that piece of shit Vitaly.
50-45 colby UD over the goof pc skinnerCunt is lucky Colbz didn't lay on him for 25 mins straight.
Colby bless.
yea how dare they???!!!!!!Wtf is with all these celebrities doing pedo hunting with that piece of shit Vitaly.
I saw Ryan Garcia walking around with boxing gloves punching pedos and Akon singing locked up while one was getting arrested
weird takeWe have a justice system for a reason. If the cameras were off would they still be doing this?
