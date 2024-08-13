Media Colby Covington catching a child predator

We have a justice system for a reason. If the cameras were off would they still be doing this?

Disgusting behavior all around. Mentally damaging already mentally ill people for clout.
 
I still prefer the TCAP stings from an entertainment standpoint myself.

But get em off the street
 
Can't take anything like this seriously, Vitaly, Lil Pump and Colby... WTF ? <{hughesimpress}>
 
there just mentally ill ? how about evil scum ? pathetic take man.
 
Smart move by Colby, trying to improve his reputation by targeting people even more contemptible than himself
 
He pays them for an appearance. It's scripted media.
 
Cunt is lucky Colbz didn't lay on him for 25 mins straight.

Colby bless.
 
Vitaly is objectively a scumbag, but I'm glad he's catching these guys, regardless of his motives. Some of them are funny af and pretty clever tbh.
 
yea how dare they???!!!!!!
 
