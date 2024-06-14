  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Colby Covington called the McGregor-Chandler situation over a year ago

Not particularly "Nostradamus", Conor is committed to the fight but injuries in training camps happen. Not as complicated as people would like to make it out to be.
 
Chandler is a moron for waiting this long. I get he wants the payday, but he has to have lost out on so much money by just chilling. Then he's gonna have ring rust, get starched when he comes back and then that's that.
 
italiamusica said:
Chandler waited all this time, turned down opportunities, just for a chance to go out like Donald Cerone.

I like Chandler but he has been desperately thirsty for this fight. It would be funny if it didn’t happen.
 
We all knew McGregor would pull out, dude knows he's a bum and just doesn't want to get KO'ed over and over again and would find an excuse not to fight lol.

He's training and partying, so he's not injured, just sh** his pants with the thoughts of fighting and found a way out.
 
I wonder how Chandler feels about it? Just no more inspirational quote.
 
