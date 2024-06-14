Corrado Soprano
Colby “Nostradamus“ Covington
Not particularly "Nostradamus", Conor is committed to the fight but injuries in training camps happen. Not as complicated as people would like to make it out to be.
Those videos of Conor drunk in the club showed elite level commitment.
Chandler is a moron for waiting this long. I get he wants the payday, but he has to have lost out on so much money by just chilling. Then he's gonna have ring rust, get starched when he comes back and then that's that.