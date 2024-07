What's the problem?



I'm sure we're all very keen to hear Colby "chaos" tell us how much pain he'll inflict on Nick before he loses again.



That will lead directly to Chaos thanking the military to a chorus of "boos" in his post fight interview which I'm sure we're all dying to hear once more.



We may even get to see which skank he's paid this time to pose in his 'nerd and virgin' related internet posts.



So much to look forward to!