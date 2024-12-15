Colby at 155lbs

Colby's walking around weight, according to the internet, is right around 180 and I think that sounds about right; he seems to maintain his weight and he has a super easy cut down to 170but he’s probably too old to drop down to 155 at this point. If he stays at 170, he’s going to need a complete makeover. But I just don’t see it.Some fighters like Swanson can still hang because they have power. Colby doesn’t. It’s curtains for Colby.