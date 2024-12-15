Colby at 155lbs

colby-doesnt-cut-any-weight-he-could-be-a-lw-yeah-right-v0-vpluxbfz4goa1.jpg


Colby's walking around weight, according to the internet, is right around 180 and I think that sounds about right; he seems to maintain his weight and he has a super easy cut down to 170
but he’s probably too old to drop down to 155 at this point. If he stays at 170, he’s going to need a complete makeover. But I just don’t see it.
Some fighters like Swanson can still hang because they have power. Colby doesn’t. It’s curtains for Colby.
 
He never said he intented to cut to 155, so what the hell is the point of this thread?
 
if that him at 155, hes huge.
 
He’s washed and has zero athleticism left. How would going against younger, faster guys help, especially with what would be a much tougher weight cut.
 
10 years too late.

He isnt huge for WW, but the cut to LW might be too much, specially at this point.
 
He's just out of his prime and is already lean, he won't fight success at 155.

He would be perfect if they split 170 into 165/175 but it is not so.
 
he touched the interim belt at least. close but not cigar unfortunately

dogged determination in the cage, tough, hard worker.. but yeah his days are over at any weight division. This weight cut was one of the worst I've seen from him too, if not the worst
 
He always looks dead af at weight-ins even thought he is not a big guy
 
Terrible idea. That weight cut, at this point of his career, will do him zero favors.

If anything, he makes an argument for super lightweight.
 
Colby just stays lean year round. There's not a lot of weight for him to lose unlike fighters who get fat in the off season or have a body type that allows them to fluctuate their weight a lot. That doesn't mean he'd make 155.
 
