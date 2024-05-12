Coincidence or Intentional

YEET

YEET

lawd
@Green
Joined
Jun 3, 2019
Messages
1,413
Reaction score
2,361
I was riding my bike yesterday on the sidewalk in my neighborhood. I road towards this lady pulling weeds and spraying them. She looked up and saw me. I expected her to standup and wait for me to pass shortly.

As I ride by she bends over facing me to grab a weed. I look down and her cleavage was on full display. At a minimum she had DDs. I would say mid 30s to 40s, a little overweight. That was for sure her best feature.

Thought to myself as I was finishing the bike ride. Maybe she wanted me to look cause I had the perfect view.

Anyone else have stuff happen like this?
 
I suspect the lady was just doing her weeding and didn't give you a second thought. Sorry bro.
 
aunshi189 said:
I suspect the lady was just doing her weeding and didn't give you a second thought. Sorry bro.
Click to expand...
100% could be it. For safety tho it didn’t make sense cause the sidewalk is small and her head was turned in. If I somehow fell she would’ve been taken out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,083
Messages
55,537,870
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top