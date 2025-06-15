Cody's game is so hard to put in a box

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
He has power, but doesn't
He can wrestle, but can't
He's fast, but gets clipped by everything
He doesn't have a chin, but lately he does
He's Fatherless, but him mom was his dad too ♂
Idk who or what Cody Garbrandt is dawg.
*Before any sensitive sherbros get hurt, I grew up without a dad so I can say this shit lmfao*
