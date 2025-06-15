Cody's game is so hard to put in a box

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
He has power, but doesn't

He can wrestle, but can't

He's fast, but gets clipped by everything

He doesn't have a chin, but lately he does

He's Fatherless, but him mom was his dad too 🤷🏻‍♂

Idk who or what Cody Garbrandt is dawg.

*Before any sensitive sherbros get hurt, I grew up without a dad so I can say this shit lmfao*
 
He has a father. It's well documented that he was his dad's drug dealer. Hopefully he gives dad a father's day discount
 
