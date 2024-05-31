WWE wrestlers are superior to MMA fighters.



-Pro wrestlers are more active. They perform year round compared to UFC fighters who fight 2 to 3 times a year max.



- Pro wrestlers get paid more. Top wrestlers earn more than top UFC fighters.



-Pro wrestlers are tougher. They perform through injuries while UFC fighters pull-out of matches due to the slightest inconvenience.



-Pro wrestlers are stronger, faster, and have better physiques. The UFC is filled with manlets and have manlet divisions.



-Pro wrestlers have more attractive women in their sport. No female WWE wrestler has ever been called “Wanderlei Silva with a dress & heels.”



-WWE wrestlers are more popular. Top guys are household names while no one outside of MMA fans care about the UFC.



-Pro Wrestlers are more charismatic. They are more entertaining on the mic, while most UFC fighters are cringe worthy and ineloquent.



-Pro wrestlers dress better. More fashionable in-ring attire compared to lame Rebook kits.



-Pro wrestling is more difficult to learn and get good at. In MMA you can become champ with a limited skill set and limited fights.