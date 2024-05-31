Substance Abuse
Beer Not in Moderation Belt
The crossover continues.
Let the meltdown ensue.
Conspiracy theorists, start your engines.
I think win or lose he finishes his story.this guy must think ufc is fake too
LMAO @ everyone telling me there would be no crossover whatsoever
Rocky needs to work on him windup overall good 1 count no measure liking di TKO era
Thanks fam u tooYou type like Stipe Miocic sounds during post fight interviews.
They said themselves that there would be from a marketing and scheduling standpoint if it made sense. Who's denying that? Lol
WWE wrestlers are superior to MMA fighters.
-Pro wrestlers are more active. They perform year round compared to UFC fighters who fight 2 to 3 times a year max.
- Pro wrestlers get paid more. Top wrestlers earn more than top UFC fighters.
-Pro wrestlers are tougher. They perform through injuries while UFC fighters pull-out of matches due to the slightest inconvenience.
-Pro wrestlers are stronger, faster, and have better physiques. The UFC is filled with manlets and have manlet divisions.
-Pro wrestlers have more attractive women in their sport. No female WWE wrestler has ever been called “Wanderlei Silva with a dress & heels.”
-WWE wrestlers are more popular. Top guys are household names while no one outside of MMA fans care about the UFC.
-Pro Wrestlers are more charismatic. They are more entertaining on the mic, while most UFC fighters are cringe worthy and ineloquent.
-Pro wrestlers dress better. More fashionable in-ring attire compared to lame Rebook kits.
-Pro wrestling is more difficult to learn and get good at. In MMA you can become champ with a limited skill set and limited fights.