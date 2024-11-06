News Cody out of the fight...

Luthien

Luthien

Shercats waiting on Stipe / Jones
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 16, 2017
Messages
37,657
Reaction score
78,962
Apparently Cody Garbrandt is out of the fight this weekend :X
Posted by BJPenn.com :X

Laptop won't allow me to post links :x

Maybe somebody can help post links ;X Sucks!! One of the few fights that I was looking forward to on this card, gah!
No hanging with the boiiis :x
 
Luthien said:
Apparently Cody Garbrandt is out of the fight this weekend :X
Posted by BJPenn.com :X

Laptop won't allow me to post links :x

Maybe somebody can help post links ;X Sucks!! One of the few fights that I was looking forward to on this card, gah!
No hanging with the boiiis :x
Click to expand...

When are you getting your laptop fixed or a new one?
You rocking dial up?
 
Neck&Neck said:
When are you getting your laptop fixed or a new one?
You rocking dial up?
Click to expand...
My brother has promised me that he will build me a new computer *>*
It has working WIFI - which is amazing, all things considered LOL xdd
 
Luthien said:
My brother has promised me that he will build me a new computer *>*
It has working WIFI - which is amazing, all things considered LOL xdd
Click to expand...

I have a desktop, a laptop, and two iPads
So if anything breaks, I can still log on to Sherdog and watch the fights

Hope you get your new machine soon
Tell your bro step on it, rush job
 
Neck&Neck said:
I have a desktop, a laptop, and two iPads
So if anything breaks, I can still log on to Sherdog and watch the fights

Hope you get your new machine soon
Tell your bro step on it, rush job
Click to expand...
Will do! I got freakishly unlucky by having my phone traveling across the state from me xx same week as my computer died for good xx
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,548
Messages
56,460,722
Members
175,232
Latest member
cold_spring_harbor

Share this page

Back
Top