Luthien
Shercats waiting on Stipe / Jones
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2017
- Messages
- 37,657
- Reaction score
- 78,962
Apparently Cody Garbrandt is out of the fight this weekend :X
Posted by BJPenn.com :X
Laptop won't allow me to post links :x
Maybe somebody can help post links ;X Sucks!! One of the few fights that I was looking forward to on this card, gah!
No hanging with the boiiis :x
Posted by BJPenn.com :X
Laptop won't allow me to post links :x
Maybe somebody can help post links ;X Sucks!! One of the few fights that I was looking forward to on this card, gah!
No hanging with the boiiis :x