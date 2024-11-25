Cody "Google Me Bitch" Gibson

Damn, just googled him and he fought an won in the UFC at the start of the month.

Can't believe it was 10 years since his infamous street fight.

Where does the time go?

Jon Jones' dominance began 6 YEARS before Gibson's Google me bitch incident.

Best fucking P4P fighter in the world.
 
Cody or Jon?
 
Cody "Google me bitch" is Karo "Don't you know who I am bro" Parisyan 2.0

NwXH5dh.gif
 
I remember that like it was yesterday. It helps that I actually saw the video again in the last year or so

Other dude was about to get his ass kicked and his buddy saved him several times. Bitches.
 
Cody's gonna have to take the L on that one. Gets punched in the face, goes for a takedown, appears to get reversed, I don't think he landed a single punch.
Yea that’s an L. I vaguely remember the guy he was fighting laughing at him at the end of the vid saying “ufc ain’t shit” lol
 
Yea that’s an L. I vaguely remember the guy he was fighting laughing at him at the end of the vid saying “ufc ain’t shit” lol
It must be easy to be a hard ass when you have the help of 5 of your buddies to fight a 150 pound dude.
 
Gibson walks around out of camp at 150? If so he could make 125
I don’t know how much weight he cuts but I do know he’s a Bantamweight so it was more of a ballpark figure plus the dude who socked him was way bigger and still needed his buddies’ help.
 
