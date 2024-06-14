  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Cody Garbrandt's Twitter likes

Just some fun to distract from the noise... <codychoke>



UFC's version of The Bachelor coming soon...
ZZNxnhG.gif
 
Oh no - he likes females. He's mentally stable. What's the problem?


Going through another man's twitter likes is beyond weird.
 
life is hard for a 5'7 man without a belt.

made 150k for his last fight, and likely kept 30-40% after paying his team and taxes.
 
I don't think there is any logical connection between these two statements.

Lots of mentally unstable people like females, and lots of mentally stable people do not.
 
No problem... relax.

He's just looking to replace his baby momma.
Danny-Pimsanguan-Cody-Garbrandt-5.jpg
 
Wasn’t he outed as gay after his marriage fell apart? Just seem to remember a crazy thread a few years back.
…Not that there is anything wrong with that
Plus it’s PRIDE month, Saint Sakuraba bless
 
I remember something like that, too.
 
I thought twitter removed the feature of seeing who likes what...? Pretty sure they implemented that just a few days ago.

This video must be old.
 
Lmao, apart from Sherdog I have no social media except a Facebook account that I don't use. Thanks for the laughs. Btw, I thought Cody was married?
 
They broke up after he lost to Dilla snake
Sadly I don’t think he’s gotten a new chick since
Think he was having some mental health issues too for a while

<{titihmm}>
 
