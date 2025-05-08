Basically comes down to if you want to believe in Cody's speed or Raoni's offensive options.



Both have suffered quite a bit of wear & tear lately and gotten KO'd. Both have legitimate knockout power and crazy explosiveness for this weight class. As such, either one could knock the other dude's head off at a moment's notice. That said, Cody's definitely the faster man and when he's switched on he is probably the more dynamic striker of the two.



That being said, Raoni is the bigger, stronger man. Cody is a small Bantamweight and made Flyweight successfully. I mean had he been younger and carrying less fight mileage, the dude potentially could've made a run at 125, who knows? Meanwhile, Raoni was a Featherweight Champ in Shooto and the RFA and even had a UFC fight at 145 before making the cut to 135. He didn't look particularly undersized at 145, either...



This is relevant because Barcelos has shown the willingness and ability to lean on his grappling credentials inside the cage against superior strikers. Cody getting outwrestled and submitted by an ex-Flyweight in the twilight of his career in Figgy -- great though he may be -- is probably a sign that his supposed elite TDD is probably more imagined than real. I think if Raoni gives him just enough of a taste of the standup to keep him honest before chasing the takedown, he can grind Cody out and potentially find a finish on the mat. Any time he spends forcing Cody to respect the takedown threat makes him that much more vulnerable to getting clipped. Furthermore, forcing Cody to engage in scrambles will drain his gas tank and sap him of some of that speed advantage, thus making him that much less lethal on the feet (just look at how quickly Cody gassed when he engaged in multiple wrestling exchanges with Rob Font)... though admittedly Barcelos himself isn't exactly much of a cardio machine.



Ricky Simon is hard to get a read on. I really thought the dude was checked out of the sport and totally fried, but then he nuked a guy that I thought was going to utterly outclass him out of nowhere. Vintage Ricky would be a tough out for Jourdain by chain-wrestling him and pressuring him inside the pocket, but is that what we're getting? It's hard to say. I want to favor Jourdain, but the idea of picking Charles based on "consistency" is laughable in its own right... everything's relative I guess.



Either way, glad to see this card getting some more fights. I'm gonna be there in the crowd.