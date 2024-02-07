News Cody Garbrandt vs Deiveson Figuereido is set to open UFC 300 Early Prelims

Right matchup to open the UFC 300 event?

  • Total voters
    11
The UFC higher ups succeed despite their poor judgement. It’s annoying.
 
I’d put Nickal/Brundage, Andrade/Rodriguez, Lopes/Yusuff, and Miller/Green below. I guess the idea is to start off strong but I prefer cards to feel like they’re building. Whoever does the order nowadays makes odd decisions every card.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I’d put Nickal/Brundage, Andrade/Rodriguez, Lopes/Yusuff, and Miller/Green below. I guess the idea is to start off strong but I prefer cards to feel like they’re building. Whoever does the order nowadays makes odd decisions every card.
Click to expand...
True

Like the fights after Gaethje vs Chandler(which opened the main card in MSG) felt underwhelming because it was the high of the evening

Even though the fight right after was one of the best of the year iirc

And on top of my head, I can't even remember which one it was
 
MartiniSIDe said:
True

Like the fights after Gaethje vs Chandler(which opened the main card in MSG) felt underwhelming because it was the high of the evening

Even though the fight right after was one of the best of the year iirc

And on top of my head, I can't even remember which one it was
Click to expand...
Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo. It was fight of the night any other night and the crowd was absolutely dead.
 
MartiniSIDe said:
Like the fights after Gaethje vs Chandler(which opened the main card in MSG) felt underwhelming because it was the high of the evening
Click to expand...
Was a smart decision as they knew anything immediatedly after would feel underwhelming. With regular card ordering that would have meant the title fights.
sdpdude9 said:
Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo. It was fight of the night any other night and the crowd was absolutely dead.
Click to expand...
Exactly. That validates UFC’s decision IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Which card is better ATM?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
AmbassadorFright
  • Poll
Media Cody Garbrandt vs Devison Figiueredo for UFC 300
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
chiefwiggum
chiefwiggum
Gabe
Could This Be a Suitable UFC 300 Card?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Zanmato
Zanmato
jeff7b9
  • Poll
UFC 300 confirmed bouts
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
8K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Edwards vs Covington
Replies
3
Views
263
Buckland
Buckland

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,955
Messages
55,038,595
Members
174,566
Latest member
tishinmatt

Share this page

Back
Top