IIRC there even are four of themThe WMMA fight no one cares about should be opening the early prelims.
TrueI’d put Nickal/Brundage, Andrade/Rodriguez, Lopes/Yusuff, and Miller/Green below. I guess the idea is to start off strong but I prefer cards to feel like they’re building. Whoever does the order nowadays makes odd decisions every card.
Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo. It was fight of the night any other night and the crowd was absolutely dead.True
Like the fights after Gaethje vs Chandler(which opened the main card in MSG) felt underwhelming because it was the high of the evening
Even though the fight right after was one of the best of the year iirc
And on top of my head, I can't even remember which one it was
Yea, but it's not really correct placement. It's better than like 4 other fightsHoly crap that would probably make it the best opening fight in UFC history. At least since I’ve been watching.
