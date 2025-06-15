Cody Garbrandt should have trained w/TJ back in 2015

Kaiokenrye24
TJ said that Cody was originally going to train with him and Duane and Colorado before Faber got in Cody's ear saying that TAM against everyone nonsense. Faber ruined Cody by manipulating him into hating a guy he barely knew under the guise of loyalty and after training with TAM for years Cody still hasn't learned to put his hands up or being able to adjust to pressure. Granted Garbrandt's t-rex arm are a problem for him
TJ saw that TAM sucks without Duane and knew he needed to continue to improve so he rightfully left. On 1 leg at age 35 he beat Cory Sandhagen who would crush Garbrandt today
Garbrandt can only beat fighters w/serious athletic limitations like Brian Kelleher
