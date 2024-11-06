Nevermind that, Im pretty sure this has been the worst year for pullouts ever sir.Damn how many cancelled bouts has garbrandt had since 2020?
for ‘undisclosed reasons’. this shits gotta stop
He forgot he had an appointment booked to get the tattoo done for his other eye.
View attachment 1070278
I think he believes it’ll distract his opponents from his china chinI wanted to see how he performed with the new face tat, dammit
Crazy how some former Bantamweight champions have drastic fall offs.
Cody Garbrandt
Renan Barao
TJ Dillashaw