News Cody Garbrandt out of fight this weekend vs Miles Johns

Maybe his turk plugs came out they don't work for everyone he's been lacking in the salon quality department lately.
 
He looked so good against Cruz. I thought he had goat potential. His defense looked insane in that fight. And everything did really.
 
VinceArch said:
Crazy how some former Bantamweight champions have drastic fall offs.

Cody Garbrandt
Renan Barao
TJ Dillashaw
i think that's due to the "smaller weight classes aging out quicker" thing. when they go, they really go. don't forget Miguel Torres in that list too.
 
dam fam they left Crody in da hoodz fam.
 
