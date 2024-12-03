I don’t know who needs to see this but..
When did Cody get into the drug slinging/pimp business?
You’re correct. I don’t find myself typing that word too often. LolHe looks like an extra from Sons of Anarchy
That eye tattoo is new, right?
And also
*Stache
IMO
I like the new thread title. I do love a good pun.You’re correct. I don’t find myself typing that word too often. Lol
I don’t know who needs to see this but..
When did Cody get into the drug slinging/pimp business?
I dunno. Almost looks like he dipped into the shoe polish.Did he get hair plugs?
Nothing screams "I'm an inmate" like a facial tattoo.That eye tattoo is new, right?