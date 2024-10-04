Still can't believe how well he performed against Cruz
He's a douchebag, but that's one of the most pimp things that's ever happened in the cage.
Yes I agree, I was wanting Dom to win but I couldn't deny I was impressed with Cody's get down that night.
Who has the gif of the push up. Absolutely insane stuff lol.
Cruz was a bit last It imo and also imo he could have ko'ed him if he didn't show boat so much.