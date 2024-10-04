Media Cody Garbrandt is on the final fight of his current UFC contract

UFC doesnt care about keeping him, he's peaked and isnt a ranked fighter anymore.

Welcome to BKFC
 
Choo choo!
Bare knuckle fighting next station!
All tough I would not recommend it for him.
 
There's an easy fight for him in RIZIN to become champion against Naoki Inoue
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,746
Messages
56,280,156
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top