Cody Garbrandt has learned nothing since the losses to Dillashaw

blaseblase

blaseblase

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
4,447
Reaction score
7,933
In his last fight when he hurt Brian Kelleher, he rushed in for the kill the exact same way he did against Dillashaw. Anyone else notice that? Why is he still doing that? Why haven't his coaches trained that out of him?

Luckily he was facing a lower level opponent who couldn't take advantage and it resulted in a spectacular KO but if he pulls that shit against Figgy he's likely getting laid out again.
 
Big thumbs up for actually mentioning a fight where Cody won as an example of a problematic pattern.

(I feel way too many other mma-fans love to highlight losses as examples of bad patterns and wins as examples of good patterns)
 
blaseblase said:
In his last fight when he hurt Brian Kelleher, he rushed in for the kill the exact same way he did against Dillashaw. Anyone else notice that? Why is he still doing that? Why haven't his coaches trained that out of him?

Luckily he was facing a lower level opponent who couldn't take advantage and it resulted in a spectacular KO but if he pulls that shit against Figgy he's likely getting laid out again.
Click to expand...
If he fights smart and cautiously, his boys will make fun of him

garbrandt-tuf.gif
 
My guess Cody has had so much success with swanging KO wins that his coaches have probably told him that he shouldn't stop doing that entirely - it's fine to do it "in the right circumstances" but Cody just has a bad ability to read his opponents and figure out what those are

What he does during KO wins look very similar...


...to what he tried to do during his KO losses
 
I feel like this thread was made a week ago….
Almost verbatim in the way it was spelt out and worded too….

We get it TS, Cody is reckless.
 
It was the same in the Asuncao fight, dude threw a punch while leaving his big ass head wife open, Raphael missed, Cody didn't.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,342
Messages
54,995,508
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top