Cody Garbrandt has learned nothing since the losses to Dillashaw

blaseblase
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 4,447
- Reaction score
- 7,933
In his last fight when he hurt Brian Kelleher, he rushed in for the kill the exact same way he did against Dillashaw. Anyone else notice that? Why is he still doing that? Why haven't his coaches trained that out of him?
Luckily he was facing a lower level opponent who couldn't take advantage and it resulted in a spectacular KO but if he pulls that shit against Figgy he's likely getting laid out again.
Luckily he was facing a lower level opponent who couldn't take advantage and it resulted in a spectacular KO but if he pulls that shit against Figgy he's likely getting laid out again.