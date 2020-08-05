  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Cocktail waitress at work complains about her boyfriend's small penis.

I'm dead serious. There's a cocktail waitress at work who has an Asian boyfriend and she tells people about his small dick. She's a white girl. I've known this girl for awhile and they've been together for close to a year. I'm not exactly sure what he does, but I know he makes bank in the medical field. I think she said one time he's an anesthesiologist. I know she's just using him for money. She lives in his house and it's in a very wealthy part of the city.

I'm tempted to tell the guy that she cheatson on him. She takes Early Outs at work sometimes and goes home with customers that have been hitting on her and if she thinks you're handsome, then you get to take her home. I know she's been fucking the new black barback at work. She's been eye fucking him since day 1 and they both disappear at the same time.

I feel sorry for her boyfriend. I've met him and he seems like a decent dude. She tells people the expensive gifts she buys her, including a brand new Range Rover.

I feel tempted to send him an anonymous message on Facebook.
 
I would tell the guy. Especially if he's a cool dude. Sometimes you just gotta do another bro a solid even if you don't know him well. Like paying it forward.

But he has no reason to believe a stranger. He might think you hate her and are just making shit up to ruin her life. So you better provide some proof. Even if it's anonymous
 
Philadelphia Collins said:
Cheating or not (it is awful but hang in there with me), who talks about their significant other like that at work? Is this normal? That alone means they need to split and he needs to find someone more loyal. Do people do this?
I have been with my girl for 20 years...I never say anything about her that I wouldn’t say in front of her...Normal people don’t knock the person they are suppose to love...
 
If he’s a good dude then send him a message with proof, id wanna know if I was being cheated on
 
