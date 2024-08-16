Movies Cocktail or A Few Good Men or The Last Samurai or Top Gun - Which film is Tom Cruise most handsome in? (The Finals)

Which film is he most handsome in?

  • Cocktail

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A Few Good Men

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Last Samurai

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Top Gun

    Votes: 3 75.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,403
Reaction score
44,613
Since it's relatively a tie in the Semi-Finals. Let's put all 4 films in The Finals and let see what happens.

Continuation to these threads

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Out of these Tom Cruise films - Which 5 did he look the most handsome in?

Taps Risky Business Legend Top Gun The Color of Money Cocktail Days of Thunder Far and Away A Few Good Men Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Mission: Impossible Jerry Maguire Magnolia Minority Report The Last Samurai Collateral Rock of Ages Jack Reacher Top...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Tom Cruise in Cocktail or A Few Good Men - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-tom-cruise-films-which-5-did-he-look-the-most-handsome-in.4332935/ Cocktail A Few Good Men Please vote, thanks.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai or Top Gun - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-tom-cruise-films-which-5-did-he-look-the-most-handsome-in.4332935/ The Last Samurai Top Gun Please vote, thanks.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com


Cocktail

tom-cruise-cocktail.jpg


Cocktail-1988-Tom-Cruise-rolex.jpg


3fa708ee6adfcffff6b730603382e87b1c8f6d1f.gifv


A Few Good Men

MV5BMjA3MDUyNDI5NF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTUxOTIwMjE@._V1_.jpg


thumb_3867DD1A-466F-43CA-8029-0DCC06FEFB14.jpg


4gQR.gif


The Last Samurai

1*rACotMVGK5wcw6goSJPxUw.jpeg


lastsamurai4_1082587695.jpg


b67319aff8cdffd5c03dcf8a70bd24d41779f4be.gifv


Top Gun

tom-cruise-top-gun-mainer-1.jpg


607408710


2c772c75181d28faefef22f0988e54153c8869d2.gif













 
The answer is always Top Gun.
bc344440483ca897e290a0f2abbc8b61.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Tom Cruise in Cocktail or A Few Good Men - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)
Replies
8
Views
283
Natural Order
Natural Order
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai or Top Gun - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)
Replies
5
Views
277
Nameless Ghoul
Nameless Ghoul
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 2 are the best? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
15
Views
568
Starck
Starck
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
11
Views
495
HUNTERMANIA
HUNTERMANIA
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which one the best? (Finals Quadruple O/T)
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Doomer
Doomer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,164
Messages
56,033,160
Members
175,043
Latest member
dflemos

Share this page

Back
Top