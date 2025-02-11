  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media "Cock Guy" Rockhold BLASTS Strickland: He's an insecure big mouth

- This motherfucker talks such a big game. And then he bitches out and basically quits in a fight. After he breaks his nose. Like, what are you worried about? You're in a title fight here. But world titles online is all you want, that's all you dreamed of. And you're more worried about fixing your fucking nose than fucking winning? I mean, it shows his true character - that's what the cage is all about.

- A 100% he's not that guy that he says to be. When has ever put his ass on the fucking line and bit down the mouthpiece, and really went for it? Through a whole process of a fight, so not just the last 10 seconds. I mean the guy is non-stop, I mean, he's not finishing any big fights. I'll tell you that. Look at him out there just talking and talking and then doing shit that's not even him. You know?

- I'm just tired of fake people. I mean, you see everything that he presents himself as. Which he is not. It's pretty simple. You gotta show up and lay claim to your words. If you don't you'll get a lot of shit and trust me, I know. I've gotten my fair share. We all say things and sometimes it doesn't work out in that best way possible but certain things you say, you at least gotta try to do.

- I've had my history with him a couple of times in the gym. I've seen him in there one time and he was just really annoying. It was in the middle of Covid and I was a little hung over and I had a broken nose at that time, but I was so annoyed with this motherfucker just running his mouth, acting the way he did. So I went to the bathroom and got a fucking piece of paper towel to put in my mouth, and then I stepped in there, put on my gloves just to spar the kid 'cause I was so fucking annoyed. It was a close round, I'm not gonna lie. But I had a broken nose and paper for a gum shield.
 
Lol @ Glass Jaw Rockhold crying about a lord mouth, he was the most arrogant and cockiest fighter on his time.

I agree tho that Strickland is a bitch for saying he will go to war just to end up point fighting, win or lose Rockhold went out on his shield.

However Luke quit against an undersized journeyman Mike Perry, so he might not call other fighters quitters especially when they are fighting monsters like DuPlessis
 
Mammothman said:
Lol @ Glass Jaw Rockhold crying about a lord mouth, he was the most arrogant and cockiest fighter on his time.

I agree tho that Strickland is a bitch for saying he will go to war just to end up point fighting, win or lose Rockhold went out on his shield.

However Luke quit against an undersized journeyman Mike Perry, so he might not call other fighters quitters especially when they are fighting monsters like DuPlessis
My first thought as well.

That being said... bone on bone does hurt a lot, lol.
 
Mammothman said:
Lol @ Glass Jaw Rockhold crying about a lord mouth, he was the most arrogant and cockiest fighter on his time.

I agree tho that Strickland is a bitch for saying he will go to war just to end up point fighting, win or lose Rockhold went out on his shield.

However Luke quit against an undersized journeyman Mike Perry, so he might not call other fighters quitters especially when they are fighting monsters like DuPlessis
rockhold is a savage and finisher he gets to talk shit
 
cMwOFQhg.jpg

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN 😊
 
Unheralded Truth said:
- This motherfucker talks such a big game. And then he bitches out and basically quits in a fight. After he breaks his nose. Like, what are you worried about? You're in a title fight here. But world titles online is all you want, that's all you dreamed of. And you're more worried about fixing your fucking nose than fucking winning? I mean, it shows his true character - that's what the cage is all about.
If your nose gets broken, you don't give up. You should do what I did: stop attacking your opponent and start giving them Eskimo kisses all over
no-6-ranked-middleweight-paulo-costa-brazil-purposely.jpg
 
He's out of the picture now, Izzy's fault he stank the joint up so long.
 
