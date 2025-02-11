



- This motherfucker talks such a big game. And then he bitches out and basically quits in a fight. After he breaks his nose. Like, what are you worried about? You're in a title fight here. But world titles online is all you want, that's all you dreamed of. And you're more worried about fixing your fucking nose than fucking winning? I mean, it shows his true character - that's what the cage is all about.



- A 100% he's not that guy that he says to be. When has ever put his ass on the fucking line and bit down the mouthpiece, and really went for it? Through a whole process of a fight, so not just the last 10 seconds. I mean the guy is non-stop, I mean, he's not finishing any big fights. I'll tell you that. Look at him out there just talking and talking and then doing shit that's not even him. You know?



- I'm just tired of fake people. I mean, you see everything that he presents himself as. Which he is not. It's pretty simple. You gotta show up and lay claim to your words. If you don't you'll get a lot of shit and trust me, I know. I've gotten my fair share. We all say things and sometimes it doesn't work out in that best way possible but certain things you say, you at least gotta try to do.



- I've had my history with him a couple of times in the gym. I've seen him in there one time and he was just really annoying. It was in the middle of Covid and I was a little hung over and I had a broken nose at that time, but I was so annoyed with this motherfucker just running his mouth, acting the way he did. So I went to the bathroom and got a fucking piece of paper towel to put in my mouth, and then I stepped in there, put on my gloves just to spar the kid 'cause I was so fucking annoyed. It was a close round, I'm not gonna lie. But I had a broken nose and paper for a gum shield.