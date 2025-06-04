Media Coach: Sean O'Malley Won’t Dye Hair for Title Rematch at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley has made some changes in his approach ahead of his bantamweight championship rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 this Saturday.


O’Malley lost the title in a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to “The Machine” in their first meeting at UFC 306 this past September.

"Sean already had a surgery on his hip scheduled before the fight. He couldn't [use his] guard the last camp. This camp was totally different. He was able to train everything, and of course, work on new stuff for Merab,” Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Augusto "Tanquinho" Mendes told Sherdog.com.

According to the multi-time BJJ world champion, O’Malley is so focused on the fight that he won’t dye his hair prior to Saturday’s fight in Newark, New Jersey.

"He will come with his hair in natural colors this time,” Mendes said. “He is really focused on that rematch. Also, he decided to come heavier and suffer a little more to reach the weight. Last time he arrived almost on weight for the fight.

In addition to Mendes, Tim Welch and John Crouch, O’Malley will also have his dad in his corner this time. Mendes has been O’Malley’s BJJ coach for almost nine years now, and he believes the brown belt won’t allow the rematch with Dvalishvili to reach the scorecards.

“I've never seen him so focused,” Mendes said. “Of course, Merab is a monster who deserves all respect, but I truly believe Sean´s talent will prevail. I dont know if it will be striking or submitting, but I truly believe he will get back his belt.”

Riveting News I guess he's breaking all old habits
 
He quit doing a lot of things that could affect his performance. Merab really made this dude change his whole damn life.
 
Hopefully he wins so we have a new character unlocked like "Motivated BJ Penn" or "TRT Vitor"

"No Dye" O'Malley?
 
Apparently from what I’m reading the ‘sugar’ part is dead and he no longer smokes weed

He’s maturing
 
