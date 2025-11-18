Kung Fu Kowboy
After upsetting Belal Muhammad to claim the 170-pound belt at UFC 315 this past May, Della Maddalena took an 18-bout professional winning streak into a high-profile title defense against former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 this past Saturday. The Aussie struggled mightily against the wrestling of his opponent, losing a lopsided five-round verdict at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ben Vickers, who is Della Maddalena’s coach at Scrappy MMA, released a statement via Instagram reacting to the championship defeat.
It Hurts Like Hell
“I am more proud of a Jack and the team today than ever before,” Vickers wrote. “True, we didn’t get the marbles but we dared to dream and took our shot. It hurts. It hurts like hell but we aren’t defined by this sport it’s just what we love to do.
“We have felt all the support and love over the last couple weeks and decades and it means the world. I love Jack and the Team and I love Scrappy MMA and our community. I’ll see you all on the mats as soon as I’m back in glorious P Town. And rest assured, this is the beginning not the end!”
Coach Reacts to Jack Della Maddalena's Championship Defeat at UFC 322
Jack Della Maddalena’s welterweight championship reign ended before it could truly gather any momentum.
