Coach Reacts to Jack Della Maddalena’s Championship Defeat at UFC 322

jdm.jpg

Jack Della Maddalena’s welterweight championship reign ended before it could truly gather any momentum.

After upsetting Belal Muhammad to claim the 170-pound belt at UFC 315 this past May, Della Maddalena took an 18-bout professional winning streak into a high-profile title defense against former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 this past Saturday. The Aussie struggled mightily against the wrestling of his opponent, losing a lopsided five-round verdict at Madison Square Garden in New York.


Ben Vickers, who is Della Maddalena’s coach at Scrappy MMA, released a statement via Instagram reacting to the championship defeat.

It Hurts Like Hell​


“I am more proud of a Jack and the team today than ever before,” Vickers wrote. “True, we didn’t get the marbles but we dared to dream and took our shot. It hurts. It hurts like hell but we aren’t defined by this sport it’s just what we love to do.

“We have felt all the support and love over the last couple weeks and decades and it means the world. I love Jack and the Team and I love Scrappy MMA and our community. I’ll see you all on the mats as soon as I’m back in glorious P Town. And rest assured, this is the beginning not the end!”

Yeah great coach.

Guy offered no coaching advice beside saying come onnnnn.

 
Jack should consider maybe doing his camps at a gym with high-level grapplers

I mean, still train in your hometown, but when camp starts, go to a larger gym full of killers to prepare. Lots of good fighters do this and improve a lot
 
Gave up the title to the smaller division and the coach says he's proud of the team.

<codychoke>
 
I don't think it mattered if he they gave sound advice to JDM. He's just not good enough to beat Islam. The better man won that night.
 
Waz expecting an excuse about Jack's leg that I thought (while watching) waz compromised from round 2 on. Is there any information about that?

I keep scrolling the forum expecting something to be said about it, but haven't found anything yet.
 
it was nice try but a few training camps is not going to break life time of grappling from young
 
He should trained something like Nganou vs Velasques.

Maybe some sprawls...

looked like ddp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

