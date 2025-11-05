  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Coach of disgraced fighter Isaac Dulgarian clears the air

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Earlier today he appeared on Helwani and made a case for himself. Marc Montoya denies all involvement in potential fight fixing
 
Cliffs:
- Dulgarian no longer trains at Factory X and Montoya predicts he will never fight again
- Montoya had no knowledge of any controversy before or during the fight. Has never conceived fixing a fight in 20 years of coaching
- Montoya hates losing more than he likes winning
- Montoya has no opinion on what's going on, its up to the FBI
- Had no opinion or outlook on the fight itself and was focused solely on technical advice to win. Looking back isn't important but moving forward
 
My client is stupid enough to have an unstructured interview with a journalist without my presence, rendering him too retarded to be involved in a fight fixing conspiracy.

He also has an extensive, unimpeachable record of letting his fighters get beaten to death for his 15% cut of 12/12 rather than just letting them lose.

- The strangely persuasive Montoya Defence
 
FR. He is being investigated by the FBI. So he agrees for a 30 min interview with one of the most seasoned and aggressive reporters in the game... to exonerate himself?

My goodness
 
If he's guilty.

It would be incredibly stupid for a coach to participate in fight fixing. Not even remotely worth the long-term damage to your gym's reputation (and your own reputation).

I believe him that he had nothing to do with this, but we shall see. If he's guilty he will end up in prison.
 
There's 27 orgs in eastern Europe that happily employ convicted rapists and wouldn't even ASK this dude about whatever imagery "integrity" he has lost.

If he wants to fight, he will fight.

Might be bare knuckle, might be fight circus or ksw or some shit but he can punch face for paper if he wants or has no other employment options or skills.


(Not intended as an attack on you CC LHK)
 
rules of the universe, under pay employees, expect shenanigans
 
At that point he wouldn't be fighting seriously though, he'd just be another Sapp or Sean Salmon jobbing it up for a paycheck.

That is if he doesn't end up facing jail time depending on what the FBI find.
 
Honwstly I don't know jack shit about the guy.

But I do know that it isn't easy to get to the UFC and a lot of fighters forgo traditional employment and the type of resume and skill building that tend to be needed for a lot of traditional employment


I kind of doubt he gets jail time unless he is a world.class moron and put something in writing

"Uh. I lost a fight and someone from my camp maybe leaked I had an injury."

To prove his intent in court would be exceedingly difficult unless he is on tape or on some sort of record saying he will lose on purpose for money.
 
He could either
-try to stay in mma and make a gimmick out of it
-swithch to pro wrestling and make a gimmick out of it

Isaac the disgraced Dulagarian. Man with no honor.
 
Why do they never investigate the management?
 
people been doing that since the beginning of time. don't act like fighting is some special or honorable career choice, or that the people who chose it deserve to realize their dreams over the 99% of the rest of the world who had to do the exact same thing.
 
Acting like throwing a fight isn't even worse.

Give up your dreams by getting a reliable job that won't cost you your physical health, or violate those dreams by purposely throwing a fight, getting your purse withheld, license suspended in the states, released from the biggest org in the world, kicked from your team and most likely dropped by your management.

Tough choice ngl.
 
Actually that octogenarian working a cash register is living his dream (paying a hospital bill for his deceased wife).
 
