Earlier today he appeared on Helwani and made a case for himself. Marc Montoya denies all involvement in potential fight fixing
FR. He is being investigated by the FBI. So he agrees for a 30 min interview with one of the most seasoned and aggressive reporters in the game... to exonerate himself?My client is stupid enough to have an unstructured interview with a journalist without my presence, rendering him too retarded to be involved in a fight fixing conspiracy.
He also has an extensive, unimpeachable record of letting his fighters get beaten to death for his 15% cut of 12/12 rather than just letting them lose.
- The strangely persuasive Montoya Defence
My goodness
It would be incredibly stupid for a coach to participate in fight fixing.
Cliffs:
- Dulgarian no longer trains at Factory X and Montoya predicts he will never fight again
At that point he wouldn't be fighting seriously though, he'd just be another Sapp or Sean Salmon jobbing it up for a paycheck.There's 27 orgs in eastern Europe that happily employ convicted rapists and wouldn't even ASK this dude about whatever imagery "integrity" he has lost.
If he wants to fight, he will fight.
Might be bare knuckle, might be fight circus or ksw or some shit but he can punch face for paper if he wants or has no other employment options or skills.
rules of the universe, under pay employees, expect shenanigans
That is if he doesn't end up facing jail time depending on what the FBI find.
thats just greedy vs necessityyeah except the NBA, cricket, MLB and a host of other high paying sports have had betting scandals for years
thats just greedy vs necessity
Give up your dreams to pay the bills, what a farce of a company.so cheating is now a necessity? lmao, they could also ...i don't know, GET A REAL FUCKING JOB...
Actually that octogenarian working a cash register is living his dream (paying a hospital bill for his deceased wife).people been doing that since the beginning of time. don't act like fighting is some special or honorable career choice, or that the people who chose it deserve to realize their dreams over the 99% of the rest of the world who had to do the exact same thing.