Bo is 29, he's an Olympic caliber wrestler who began training at ATT in 2019 and full time for MMA in 2021. He's also fairly well off with tons of resources, from his first pro fight he had near championship level camps focused around him with a stable of coaches and a nutritionist, sponsors etc. I think people are seriously overestimating how "green" he is. If you start your MMA journey at 23-24 in divisions that aren't HW or LHW, you need to have a meteorite rise, you need to be active etc. He had every advantage possible, Izzy made the transition to MMA at 22, was champ by 30.