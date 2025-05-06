Media Coach Mike Brown speaks out following Bo Nickal's first career loss

I don't think Bo is finished. I don't think he will ever be champion, though. Or even close to it.
 
Bo is 29, he's an Olympic caliber wrestler who began training at ATT in 2019 and full time for MMA in 2021. He's also fairly well off with tons of resources, from his first pro fight he had near championship level camps focused around him with a stable of coaches and a nutritionist, sponsors etc. I think people are seriously overestimating how "green" he is. If you start your MMA journey at 23-24 in divisions that aren't HW or LHW, you need to have a meteorite rise, you need to be active etc. He had every advantage possible, Izzy made the transition to MMA at 22, was champ by 30.
 
Top 10. I don't hate him; I've just never been impressed by him. I don't see early signs of brilliance; he just looks average all the way around.
 
He hit the nail on the head, Bo just needs more cage time. I think he can be a solid top 15 guy and hang around for a while.
 
"He will never be ranked again". He's not ranked now.
 
