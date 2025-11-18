Coach: Conor McGregor 'Fully Locked In' for UFC White House Event

I guarantee you got better care than Conor did.



After his injury, Conor bulked up tremendously, except his injured leg shriveled down to a twig. It was comical how differently sized his legs were for the following year. It was abundantly clear that he was doing all kinds of work in the gym and with his chemist that only served to make rehabbing his broken leg more difficult and less successful in the long run, and it was clear that he wasn't doing the hard work necessary to properly rehab his leg. He was wheelchairing it to the gym to do 400 lb. single-leg leg presses. Adding 30-40 pounds of muscle to the rest of your body while your broken leg loses five pounds is not compatible with proper rehab.