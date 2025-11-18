Kung Fu Kowboy
During a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show”, SBG Ireland head trainer John Kavanagh discussed McGregor’s approach and work ethic as the targeted date for the UFC White House card approaches. The event is expected to take place on June 14, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this point in time. McGregor has previously said that his participation is a "done deal.”
"On our end, we're 100% in," Kavanagh said. "He has asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June of how we will ramp up our training. He's showing up again, he's back in the gym most mornings early, he's having fun with it, but I got a bunch of messages after the show on Saturday night. He wants to fight everybody.
"Certainly he wants to get on that card. So, how it works from the management point of view, that's between them, so I don't really get involved in that. But from a training point of view? He's already tasked me with putting together a team of suitable training partners. We'll do some of it in the gym, some of it in his house, so he is fully locked in that we are going to be making the walk in what is it, six, seven months?”
One More Try
McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Porier at UFC 264. The closest the former two-division champion has been to a return since then came in 2024, when he was booked to headline UFC 303 opposite rival “TUF 31” coach Michael Chandler. However, McGregor pulled out of the fight on the week of the card.
Kavanagh acknowledged that rebooking the fight with Chandler could be ideal for the White House.
READ HERE
Coach: Conor McGregor 'Fully Locked In' for UFC White House Event
At least from a training standpoint, it sounds as though Conor McGregor is taking his comeback seriously.
www.sherdog.com
