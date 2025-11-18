Coach: Conor McGregor 'Fully Locked In' for UFC White House Event

At least from a training standpoint, it sounds as though Conor McGregor is taking his comeback seriously.

During a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show”, SBG Ireland head trainer John Kavanagh discussed McGregor’s approach and work ethic as the targeted date for the UFC White House card approaches. The event is expected to take place on June 14, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this point in time. McGregor has previously said that his participation is a "done deal.”



"On our end, we're 100% in," Kavanagh said. "He has asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June of how we will ramp up our training. He's showing up again, he's back in the gym most mornings early, he's having fun with it, but I got a bunch of messages after the show on Saturday night. He wants to fight everybody.

"Certainly he wants to get on that card. So, how it works from the management point of view, that's between them, so I don't really get involved in that. But from a training point of view? He's already tasked me with putting together a team of suitable training partners. We'll do some of it in the gym, some of it in his house, so he is fully locked in that we are going to be making the walk in what is it, six, seven months?”

One More Try​


McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Porier at UFC 264. The closest the former two-division champion has been to a return since then came in 2024, when he was booked to headline UFC 303 opposite rival “TUF 31” coach Michael Chandler. However, McGregor pulled out of the fight on the week of the card.

Kavanagh acknowledged that rebooking the fight with Chandler could be ideal for the White House.

From a training standpoint, Conor never took his rehab seriously. From a training standpoint, Conor hasn't posted a training video where he moves meaningfully better on his feet than current Daniel Cormier since his injury. From a training standpoint, Conor hasn't given any indication that he'll ever slim down enough to make 155 again or even have the discipline to make 170.

From a training standpoint, McGregor better stick to McDojos and stay away from actual fights against anyone capable.
 
JBJ was here said:
From a training standpoint, Conor never took his rehab seriously. From a training standpoint, Conor hasn't posted a training video where he moves meaningfully better on his feet than current Daniel Cormier since his injury. From a training standpoint, Conor hasn't given any indication that he'll ever slim down enough to make 155 again or even have the discipline to make 170.

From a training standpoint, McGregor better stick to McDojos and stay away from actual fights against anyone capable.
Click to expand...
I have an "unbreakable titanium shinbone" I can 100% guarantee I didn't get a fraction of the care and physical therapy he got, but I am willing to bet he is not the same on his feet and has some trepidation about kicking and checking.
I'll believe he's fighting when he's in the cage
 
ricc505 said:
I have an "unbreakable titanium shinbone" I can 100% guarantee I didn't get a fraction of the care and physical therapy he got, but I am willing to bet he is not the same on his feet and has some trepidation about kicking and checking.
I'll believe he's fighting when he's in the cage
Click to expand...
I guarantee you got better care than Conor did.

After his injury, Conor bulked up tremendously, except his injured leg shriveled down to a twig. It was comical how differently sized his legs were for the following year. It was abundantly clear that he was doing all kinds of work in the gym and with his chemist that only served to make rehabbing his broken leg more difficult and less successful in the long run, and it was clear that he wasn't doing the hard work necessary to properly rehab his leg. He was wheelchairing it to the gym to do 400 lb. single-leg leg presses. Adding 30-40 pounds of muscle to the rest of your body while your broken leg loses five pounds is not compatible with proper rehab.
 
ricc505 said:
I have an "unbreakable titanium shinbone" I can 100% guarantee I didn't get a fraction of the care and physical therapy he got, but I am willing to bet he is not the same on his feet and has some trepidation about kicking and checking.
I'll believe he's fighting when he's in the cage
Click to expand...
So what's the psychology when you have a cyborg body part? One idea is that it must be cool to be (slightly) like a real life Wolverine, ready to have the opponent break his bones against me. Isn't that the impression Conor gave out at one time?

Or are you always worrying about the metal bar instead?
 
its been 6 weeks since his last social media post, looks like he really is taking this serious.
 
JBJ was here said:
I guarantee you got better care than Conor did.

After his injury, Conor bulked up tremendously, except his injured leg shriveled down to a twig. It was comical how differently sized his legs were for the following year. It was abundantly clear that he was doing all kinds of work in the gym and with his chemist that only served to make rehabbing his broken leg more difficult and less successful in the long run, and it was clear that he wasn't doing the hard work necessary to properly rehab his leg. He was wheelchairing it to the gym to do 400 lb. single-leg leg presses. Adding 30-40 pounds of muscle to the rest of your body while your broken leg loses five pounds is not compatible with proper rehab.
Click to expand...
It's been 15+ years since I broke my leg, I can't mix my socks because ones I wear on my healthy left leg are all stretched out and won't stay up in my right leg. My legs are comically different size and my right leg is now shorter. I used to go the gym a lot and do leg presses, one day I tried it with just my good leg and I was shocked I could do it, wasn't easy though. I think he might of had more traction based rehab to regain range on motion and stave off atrophy. Just a hunch

I really don't think he can compete in MMA anymore, I think if he does it's a sham
 
Lots of time between now and then. Why not have a fight with someone, shit, even chandler, before then.

Earn it, ya fuck.
 
of all the cringeworthy things likely on tap for that event, the worst is undoubtedly going to be trump - i'm sure he'll be front and center and will make sure they make it all about him. everyone on that card is probably going to feel compelled to kiss the ring, after every single fight. going to be unwatchable.
 
