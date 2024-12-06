Kowboy On Sherdog
“We arrived on the Sunday before the fight to start the fight week well-rested and already getting used to the Vegas atmosphere. Pantoja´s weight is better than in the last fight, although he is much stronger,” the coach revealed.
“Parrumpa” claims that Pantoja just completed one of the best camps of his MMA career to date.
“Pantoja is (extremely popular) at ATT. Even the girls who do the cleaning were thrilled and excited when he became champion,” da Matta said. “When he goes to fight, all the lightweights line up to help him. This camp was one of the best we’ve ever done.”
The Brazilian coach, who is a black belt under the legendary master Carlson Gracie, does not shy away from talking about the tactics planned to neutralize the dangerous stand-up game of Pantoja’s Japanese opponent, who has 13 knockouts among his 21 victories.
“He fought twice with Horiguchi, who is one of Pantoja's main training partners at the gym and helped us a lot,” da Matta said.
“Parrumpa” makes it clear that Pantoja is prepared to fight on the feet with the Japanese standout.
“Alex has the characteristic of enjoying fights,” the coach said. “It's difficult to take that away from him, because that's exactly what made him champion — the fact that he's so dangerous and that pressure [that makes opponents] walk backwards. This is important. Obviously the standing exchange with Asakura is the most dangerous part of the fight, but obviously we are ready for that. There's no way to start the fight attempting a throw. We're going to have to make Asakura think we want to exchange blows. We’re going to have to get our hands on him, so from then on we can play the game we want, which is take him down and finish.”
The fact that Pantoja has already beaten many of the flyweight division’s other top contenders is not a concern at this point in time, not with a dangerous foe in front of him.
“I'm terrified of talking about the next step when we still have a very important step to take this Saturday. The focus is all on Asakura. The focus is on putting on a show,” da Matta said. “We are main eventing the last numbered card of the year in Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. It is a unique opportunity for Pantoja to confirm that he is the greatest flyweight in the world. Asakura coming to the UFC already fighting for the belt proves this.
“What other promotion has a [flyweight] that could threaten you? ‘Rizin, bring it because I want to prove that I'm the best in the world and I don't want anyone to doubt it.’ This is the attitude of the true champion. It doesn’t matter if your opponent is No. 1 or No. 10 in the rankings, or what promotion he comes from — you are there to prove that you are the best in the world.”
