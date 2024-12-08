Co-main "That was a GREAT fight"

Slow, but I liked it. Never seen a triangle from guard with the locking leg trapped under the top guy. I thought maybe shavkat was going to get a calf slicer or cucks knee to pop
 
elcj said:
"Such a high-level fight"

"When you fight at this level, you have so much to lose, you have to fight cautiously"

Lol the commentators have been told to gas this fight up, no matter what.

Boring fight.
It was a pretty bad fight imo
 
The fight itself sucked, but considering the stakes and majority of us who put pressure on Shavkat, this fight had me of the edge of my recliner!

This shows how much this fight meant. Because if ur was 2 nobodys, wr wouldnt have cared, and majority would have said " it sucked"


The rear naked choke scared the fuck out of me
 
Definitely not Just Bleed material but that 5th round had us all out of our seat when Shavkat was about to go to sleep, then powered through it.
 
There was way too much hype going into it to end up in some boring wall and stall fight. Shavkat was nowhere near the killer he was advertised as.
 
