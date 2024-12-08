Co-main "That was a GREAT fight"

"Such a high-level fight"
"When you fight at this level, you have so much to lose, you have to fight cautiously"
Lol the commentators have been told to gas this fight up, no matter what.
Boring fight.
Other than that last round that fight was objectively boringThat was a great fight, why do you even watch mma if you didn’t think that was fun?
He was a huge underdog and really brought the fight and came close to finishing. Give the man his credit.They were glazing ian so much
That was a great fight, why do you even watch mma if you didn’t think that was fun?
