Social CNN needs to hire pundits that know how to debate

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,920
Reaction score
2,526
Their panels always consist of like 5 liberals and the 1 conservative, Scott Jennings. 9 out of 10 times, he bitch slaps everyone around the table in clashes that put out viral content for conservatives online. They got this one lady who's most certainly a DEI hire in Abby Phillips. She is fucking TERRIBLE and always gets shut down by Scott even though she's the main host.

CNN needs to hire liberals that know how to debate like Sam Seder or Destiny. Not specifically these people, but someone with their skillset in arguing with the other side. Whoever is running that organization is horrible and they need to get rid of him ASAP.

If you're going to lean towards the left, at least hire people that know how to debate instead of people who are cannon fodder for the online conservative market.

They could even get someone from the War Room.

 
I think any left leaning poster in the War Room would do a much better job than Abby Phillips. She's a fcking moron in the highest degree. I didn't graduate high school but every time Scott Jennings put out an argument, I can come up with a much better comeback than Abby Phillips within 2 seconds.
 
I love that she allows the left to speak, uninterrupted, in a virtual monologuing but when he is responding to a question it's like a pack of hyenas led by her continually interrupting him.
 
