https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/12/16/middleeast/syria-assad-prisoner-homs-intl-latam
As CNN continued to pursue information about the freed prisoner after the original report, multiple residents of Homs said that the man was Salama, also known as Abu Hamza. They told CNN that he was known for running the Air Force Intelligence Directorate’s checkpoints in the city and accused him of having a reputation for extortion and harassment.
It’s unclear how or why Salama ended up in the Damascus jail, and CNN has not been able to reestablish contact with him. Over the weekend, Verify-Sy, which says it is a Syrian fact-checking website, was the first to identify the man as Salama. It said that he had been jailed for less than a month because of a dispute over “profit-sharing from extorted funds with a higher-ranking officer.” CNN cannot independently verify this claim.