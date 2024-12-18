International CNN freed Assad's Torturer

As CNN continued to pursue information about the freed prisoner after the original report, multiple residents of Homs said that the man was Salama, also known as Abu Hamza. They told CNN that he was known for running the Air Force Intelligence Directorate’s checkpoints in the city and accused him of having a reputation for extortion and harassment.

It’s unclear how or why Salama ended up in the Damascus jail, and CNN has not been able to reestablish contact with him. Over the weekend, Verify-Sy, which says it is a Syrian fact-checking website, was the first to identify the man as Salama. It said that he had been jailed for less than a month because of a dispute over “profit-sharing from extorted funds with a higher-ranking officer.” CNN cannot independently verify this claim.
The whole narrative on the Syrian prisons feels like clown-talk to me.

Sure Assad was a shit leader, but most of his prisoners are going to be members of ISIS or other terror groups.

This data pre-dates the war... it's from 2004... but it shows Syria used to have an extremely low incarceration rate. Half that of the UK. Only 10% of the US.

It kinda suggests Assad wasn't the brutal dictator the media portray him as... and his real failing was that he was really shit at arresting criminals, considering his country started falling apart 7 years after these stats were collected.
 
Uh, the CIA, and others, funneled people to Syria for "disappearing" for years. Assad was absolutely a brutal and horrific dictator who only cared about keeping his power intact.
 
I didn't mean to sound sympathetic towards him. I just don't think we should be celebrating the emptying of prisons in a country which is absolutely rife with terrorists.
 
Ur dumb

Its a evil place with a bunch of torture chambers

We need to blow them all up and let God sort them out, not our problem once they're dead

EDIT: MAYBE
 
