The whole narrative on the Syrian prisons feels like clown-talk to me.Sure Assad was a shit leader, but most of his prisoners are going to be members of ISIS or other terror groups.This data pre-dates the war... it's from 2004... but it shows Syria used to have an extremely low incarceration rate. Half that of the UK. Only 10% of the US.It kinda suggests Assad wasn't the brutal dictator the media portray him as... and his real failing was that he was really shit at arresting criminals, considering his country started falling apart 7 years after these stats were collected.