



The black anchors of CNN showing a clip on Tucker's podcast (only fully available in his website) where he had Darryl Cooper on, calling him a 'Nazi apologist'. They then berated both Tucker and Elon for hosting and tweeting about him respectively.



I never heard of Darryl Cooper before today, and in that same clip they showed he talked about WWII not being as clear cut as was portrayed by the media. Winston Churchill was not the protagonist, but that doesn't mean Hitler was the protagonist either. The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death. He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.



If you want to call Darryl Cooper a 'Nazi apologist' personally, that's one thing. My issue is that CNN decided the topic for you, just like they did with other things (vaccines, Ukraine).



I bring up the black anchors because CNN knew that would struck a cord with people of color to side with them without wanting more facts, which is what you need to have to call someone something that serious.



Tucker is a lot of things but he had been one of CNN's top target especially after he interviewed Putin, who gave terms on how the fighting could've been stopped that the US never agreed to, and you never heard CNN mentioning it before Tucker's interview. CNN, like all networks, doesn't want you to get both sides of the argument, just theirs.