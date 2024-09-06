Social CNN calls out Musk, Tucker Carlson for promoting 'Nazi apologist'

The black anchors of CNN showing a clip on Tucker's podcast (only fully available in his website) where he had Darryl Cooper on, calling him a 'Nazi apologist'. They then berated both Tucker and Elon for hosting and tweeting about him respectively.

I never heard of Darryl Cooper before today, and in that same clip they showed he talked about WWII not being as clear cut as was portrayed by the media. Winston Churchill was not the protagonist, but that doesn't mean Hitler was the protagonist either. The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death. He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.

If you want to call Darryl Cooper a 'Nazi apologist' personally, that's one thing. My issue is that CNN decided the topic for you, just like they did with other things (vaccines, Ukraine).

I bring up the black anchors because CNN knew that would struck a cord with people of color to side with them without wanting more facts, which is what you need to have to call someone something that serious.

Tucker is a lot of things but he had been one of CNN's top target especially after he interviewed Putin, who gave terms on how the fighting could've been stopped that the US never agreed to, and you never heard CNN mentioning it before Tucker's interview. CNN, like all networks, doesn't want you to get both sides of the argument, just theirs.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:


The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death. He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.
What the fuck is this nonsense. The Nazis gassed people for their own good? What historical archives did this come from?
 
SSgt Dickweed said:


The black anchors of CNN showing a clip on Tucker's podcast (only fully available in his website) where he had Darryl Cooper on, calling him a 'Nazi apologist'. They then berated both Tucker and Elon for hosting and tweeting about him respectively.

I never heard of Darryl Cooper before today, and in that same clip they showed he talked about WWII not being as clear cut as was portrayed by the media. Winston Churchill was not the protagonist, but that doesn't mean Hitler was the protagonist either. The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death. He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.

If you want to call Darryl Cooper a 'Nazi apologist' personally, that's one thing. My issue is that CNN decided the topic for you, just like they did with other things (vaccines, Ukraine).

I bring up the black anchors because CNN knew that would struck a cord with people of color to side with them without wanting more facts, which is what you need to have to call someone something that serious.

Tucker is a lot of things but he had been one of CNN's top target especially after he interviewed Putin, who gave terms on how the fighting could've been stopped that the US never agreed to, and you never heard CNN mentioning it before Tucker's interview. CNN, like all networks, doesn't want you to get both sides of the argument, just theirs.
Plank..
 
SSgt Dickweed said:


The black anchors of CNN showing a clip on Tucker's podcast (only fully available in his website) where he had Darryl Cooper on, calling him a 'Nazi apologist'. They then berated both Tucker and Elon for hosting and tweeting about him respectively.

I never heard of Darryl Cooper before today, and in that same clip they showed he talked about WWII not being as clear cut as was portrayed by the media. Winston Churchill was not the protagonist, but that doesn't mean Hitler was the protagonist either. The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death. He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.

If you want to call Darryl Cooper a 'Nazi apologist' personally, that's one thing. My issue is that CNN decided the topic for you, just like they did with other things (vaccines, Ukraine).

I bring up the black anchors because CNN knew that would struck a cord with people of color to side with them without wanting more facts, which is what you need to have to call someone something that serious.

Tucker is a lot of things but he had been one of CNN's top target especially after he interviewed Putin, who gave terms on how the fighting could've been stopped that the US never agreed to, and you never heard CNN mentioning it before Tucker's interview. CNN, like all networks, doesn't want you to get both sides of the argument, just theirs.
How retarded do you have to be to believe the Nazis implemented gas chambers as a form of humane euthanasia as an atlernative to working prisoners to death which they did anyway? How astronomically stupid does a person have to be to believe they cared about the suffering of their prisoners of all?

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read on the internet. And I mean all time.

All fucking time.
 
jimbob27 said:
What the fuck is this nonsense. The Nazis gassed people for their own good? What historical archives did this come from?
Madmick said:
How retarded do you have to be to believe the Nazis implemented gas chambers as a form of humane euthanasia as an atlernative to working prisoners to death which they did anyway? How astronomically stupid does a person have to be to believe they cared about the suffering of their prisoners of all?

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read on the internet. And I mean all time.

All fucking time.
Cooper calling that part of WWII humane is highly questionable. Idk enough about WWII to comment on that, he seems more well read on that topic than me. To reiterate, that's not necessarily my concern. It's CNN casting their judgement without presenting all the facts, just like they casted Kyle Rittenhouse as a Boogaloo Boy or a right-wing looney, which he was not, even if I don't think he's all that innocent.

For Rittenhouse, I just assumed he was a Boogaloo boy or a neo-Nazi because that's what CNN reported. I was wrong, and it's actually a thread here that I learned he wasn't this domestic terrorist CNN portrayed him as such.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Cooper calling that part of WWII humane is highly questionable. Idk enough about WWII to comment on that, he seems more well read on that topic than me. To reiterate, that's not necessarily my concern, it's CNN casting their judgement without presenting all the facts, just like they casted Kyle Rittenhouse as a Boogaloo Boy or a right-wing looney, which he was not, even if I don't think he's all that innocent.
"Highly questionable".
tenor.gif


It's so far beyond "questionable" you have to be the dullest tool in the shed not to be deeply, prejudicially supicious the moment you hear it.
SSgt Dickweed said:
For Rittenhouse, I just assumed he was a Boogaloo boy or a Neo-nazi because that's what CNN reported. I was wrong, and it's actually a thread here that I learned he wasn't this domestic terrorist CNN portrayed him as such.
What the hell does that have to do with the price of tea in China? Completely unrelated cases. Look at what's in front of you.

CNN is 100% right about this guy. These are closet Nazi talking points. As far as demonizing Tucker for merely interviewing him, LOL, who cares what they say, these MSM networks are the same ones that defend the NYT when they give Al-Qaeda or Hamas terrorists a full page to publish their mission statement because we 'need to understand their point of view', or some dumb shit. They immediately spin around and point fingers like Donald Sutherland at the end of Invasion of the Body Snatchers because someone "platformed" a person with a right-wing point of view. They have no high ground. Fuck them.

Doesn't mean this guy isn't a Nazi apologist goober with this 'the Allies weren't the good guys in WW2' nonsense. LOL, GTFO, herr goober.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:


The black anchors of CNN showing a clip on Tucker's podcast (only fully available in his website) where he had Darryl Cooper on, calling him a 'Nazi apologist'. They then berated both Tucker and Elon for hosting and tweeting about him respectively.
What does them being black have to do with anything?
SSgt Dickweed said:
I never heard of Darryl Cooper before today, and in that same clip they showed he talked about WWII not being as clear cut as was portrayed by the media. Winston Churchill was not the protagonist, but that doesn't mean Hitler was the protagonist either.
Are you sure "protagonist" is the word you're looking for here?
SSgt Dickweed said:
The gas chambers were possibly meant to be a quick end for the POW's instead of letting them work and wilt themselves to death.
Oh, it was a humanitarian act! How benevolent!
SSgt Dickweed said:
He only seemed to try shed light on logistical, historical things based on what's happened, perhaps through historical archives.

If you want to call Darryl Cooper a 'Nazi apologist' personally, that's one thing. My issue is that CNN decided the topic for you, just like they did with other things (vaccines, Ukraine).
The people on CNN are stating their opinion. Darryl Cooper is stating his opinion. Do you think Darryl Cooper is "deciding" the topic for you too, or just the black people on CNN?
SSgt Dickweed said:
I bring up the black anchors because CNN knew that would struck a cord with people of color to side with them without wanting more facts, which is what you need to have to call someone something that serious.
You think black people see a black person say something and all their critical thinking just goes out the window and they just blindly believe it? They are as multifarious as other groups and they don't all believe the same things.
SSgt Dickweed said:
Tucker is a lot of things but he had been one of CNN's top target especially after he interviewed Putin, who gave terms on how the fighting could've been stopped that the US never agreed to, and you never heard CNN mentioning it before Tucker's interview. CNN, like all networks, doesn't want you to get both sides of the argument, just theirs.
Funny you bring up Putin, because all this really ties into the current Ukraine war.

Cooper's argument essentially is that Hitler wanted peace (after he conquered most of Europe) and because Churchill didn't acquiesce to that, he's really the bad guy for allowing the war continue. This is the same exact shit argument we hear with the Ukraine war; that is, Zelensky is really the bad guy because he's fighting back and not immediately capitulating to Putin. Which is probably why they're pushing it.
 
jimbob27 said:
What the fuck is this nonsense. The Nazis gassed people for their own good? What historical archives did this come from?
David Duke's anal canal, perhaps.
 
