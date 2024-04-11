CM Punk's real fight with a rassler revealed





Vid is unclear but CM Punk basically put Jungle Boy in a headlock until the ref's and Samoa Joe broke it up.



It seemed like a fairly minor scuffle, and CM didn't choke anyone out like he might've suggested.



For all you non-rasslin' fans, Jungle Boy is the son of the late Luke Perry from Beverly Hills 90210. Samoa Joe is this huge guy who incorporates MMA moves into his rasslin' so he might actually be able to fight like an MMA fighter.