CM Punk's real fight with a rassler revealed

Vid is unclear but CM Punk basically put Jungle Boy in a headlock until the ref's and Samoa Joe broke it up.

It seemed like a fairly minor scuffle, and CM didn't choke anyone out like he might've suggested.

For all you non-rasslin' fans, Jungle Boy is the son of the late Luke Perry from Beverly Hills 90210. Samoa Joe is this huge guy who incorporates MMA moves into his rasslin' so he might actually be able to fight like an MMA fighter.
 
Punk never said that he choked him out. He just said that he choked him "a little" and broke it up when Samoa Joe intervened.

The footage backs up his version of events.

That's why the crowd was chanting his name in the arena.

AEW is the worst "major" wrestling promotion that I've seen.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Scared for his life! Trained MMA fighter ransacked gorilla position!

The only thing this video does, to me, is make Jungle Boy look like a pussy. Punk's shots are super slow but he had JB locked up in a second lol
I think its more that punk seems to be a decent blue-purple belt while JB likely has had no exposure to bjj
 
