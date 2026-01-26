Cloud Seeding and Weather Manipulation.... it's not a CT anymore

Eight States Are Seeding Clouds to Overcome Megadrought But there is little evidence to show that the process is increasing precipitation

They've been doing it for a while.

They use military jets to put the sulfur in the air.

It's all around us, coming down on our food, water, and we breathe it.

strong nations like the USA can weaponize it

The USA has 3X the cloud seeding planes compared to anyone else

It cools the Earth and is engineered by purpose to make people think Climate Change is happening

The current Winter Storm was created, not natural, and done for the politics of Climate Change

If everyone recalls, China was able to put sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to help them clean their nasty pollution before the Olympics.Its (China) cloud-seeding weapons include 6,781 artillery guns and 4,110 rocket launchers, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The China Meteorological Administration says 4,231 flights for cloud-seeding were conducted from 1995 to 2003.2021 Article on Cloud Seeding to attack droughts.If you like or hate James O'Keefe, that matters not; what matters is that he got multiple top Cloud Seeding executives and officials to admit they are doing it now. One of my favorite Lefties, Jimmy Dore, did a great piece on it.Cliff notes:This is coming directly from the officials at Davos on hidden cameras.I've been going back and forth for years with a guy I work with. Smart engineer... I told him long ago they are doing this and that normal contrails disperse in 15 minutes, but what we see now is that they last hours, and it's clearly an operation. He used to laugh at me, until recently where he's now on board.Wrong? Right? Let's discuss....