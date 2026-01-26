  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Cloud Seeding and Weather Manipulation.... it's not a CT anymore

If everyone recalls, China was able to put sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to help them clean their nasty pollution before the Olympics.


Its (China) cloud-seeding weapons include 6,781 artillery guns and 4,110 rocket launchers, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The China Meteorological Administration says 4,231 flights for cloud-seeding were conducted from 1995 to 2003.

2021 Article on Cloud Seeding to attack droughts.

Eight States Are Seeding Clouds to Overcome Megadrought

But there is little evidence to show that the process is increasing precipitation
If you like or hate James O'Keefe, that matters not; what matters is that he got multiple top Cloud Seeding executives and officials to admit they are doing it now. One of my favorite Lefties, Jimmy Dore, did a great piece on it.



Cliff notes:
  • They've been doing it for a while.
  • They use military jets to put the sulfur in the air.
  • It's all around us, coming down on our food, water, and we breathe it.
  • strong nations like the USA can weaponize it
  • The USA has 3X the cloud seeding planes compared to anyone else
  • It cools the Earth and is engineered by purpose to make people think Climate Change is happening
  • The current Winter Storm was created, not natural, and done for the politics of Climate Change
This is coming directly from the officials at Davos on hidden cameras.

I've been going back and forth for years with a guy I work with. Smart engineer... I told him long ago they are doing this and that normal contrails disperse in 15 minutes, but what we see now is that they last hours, and it's clearly an operation. He used to laugh at me, until recently where he's now on board.

Wrong? Right? Let's discuss....
 
I mean I recently learned there was a treaty signed in 1977 among 31 nations The Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD). So, why would a treaty be signed over something that couldn't be accomplished?
 
I just read half a book which discusses why it rains. (I'll pick up the other half soon.) From what I read previously it is an area not well understood. There are some ideas on why it rains but nothing concrete. As mentioned in the book cloud seeing isn't always as helpful as hoped. Maybe if this new theory is correct, better ways to make it rains can be developed.

The books author can be seen here ~


#58 Gerald Pollack: “Electrical charge is absolutely central to all of weather"

 
I would guess at some point maybe low Earth orbit satellites could hold up a giant fabric tent to block the sun and make the ground or ocean cooler. The news weather often says stuff like when this system reaches colder or warmer water, it weakens or something like that.

Also wondering if it's hard to use satellites with mirrors to reflect sunlight to an area to warm the ocean to try to do something to alter the weather.
 
For the wildfires, they were so large that they altered the weather. Secondly, California the government squanders water, es normal
 
Cliff notes:
  • They've been doing it for a while.
  • They use military jets to put the sulfur in the air.
  • It's all around us, coming down on our food, water, and we breathe it.
  • strong nations like the USA can weaponize it
  • The USA has 3X the cloud seeding planes compared to anyone else
  • It cools the Earth and is engineered by purpose to make people think Climate Change is happening
  • The current Winter Storm was created, not natural, and done for the politics of Climate Change
This is coming directly from the officials at Davos on hidden cameras.
So they're perpetrating the hoax of global warming by cooling the planet?

I don't know why you felt the need to cram this shortbus conspiracy into your post. The Chinese originally used it back before those Olympics because they wanted the rain to cleanse the streets. They were trying to stimulate rains on command.
 
Don't most people think Climate Change is happening because it's getting warmer?
Well... that has become flexible as the "Global Warming" argument has been doused with many cold years and events. So now... it's just any extreme weather.

I think we are warming, but I think our impact is so marginal that running around taxing by the billions and trillions is just a money/power grab.
 
