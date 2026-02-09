yea, if your lucky you got the chance.



i had that sort of talk with my dad before he passed. we talked about when i was a kid and all the stuff we did together. he was already pretty close to the end. I went back to his place to sleep while it was my brothers turn to watch him. I swear he called my name and it woke me up, but that was when he passed.

i didnt get that chance with my big brother. He passed from complocations related to anasthsiea from a minor surgery. was pretty crazy, i always thought when we got older we would come together. Never had the chance.

I also had that chance with my step grandad. he was a pretty smart guy. we talked about death and buddhism vs Western theology takes on it. One of the deepest talks ive ever hadand i still think about it quite a bit