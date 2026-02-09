  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Relationships Closure: Do people have talks with loved ones who are old or otherwise near death?

Sherbros:

It’s not discussed really but I’ve been wanting to ask if it’s common or if any of you have had talks with loved ones (ie parents) who are really old or unhealthy or others near death due to terminal illness?

A talk of gratitude and getting things off your chest I feel like I should be doing this but have not idea where to start or how to engage this.
 
yea, if your lucky you got the chance.

i had that sort of talk with my dad before he passed. we talked about when i was a kid and all the stuff we did together. he was already pretty close to the end. I went back to his place to sleep while it was my brothers turn to watch him. I swear he called my name and it woke me up, but that was when he passed.
i didnt get that chance with my big brother. He passed from complocations related to anasthsiea from a minor surgery. was pretty crazy, i always thought when we got older we would come together. Never had the chance.
I also had that chance with my step grandad. he was a pretty smart guy. we talked about death and buddhism vs Western theology takes on it. One of the deepest talks ive ever hadand i still think about it quite a bit
 
Wow. Uve inspired me and given great ideas how to approach this TY

Thing some of us have vocalizing is ‘you’re close to dying’. I mean I know they realize this but it’s still tough to say
 
No, just enjoying the moment. Nothing dramatic.
 
Yeah.

Everything should be out in the open. Especially last wishes. The last thing you want is a bunch of emotionally unstable relatives all trying to come to a consensus.

But if you need to come clean and give or forgive some grievances, probably not a good time if they are deathly ill. They don't need your bullshit on top everything else. Work through that shit on your own after they are gone
 
My experience is that ppl near the end of their life dont have the need nor will to have that closure talk. One tend to be soft with them and follow their topic of talk.
Interesting take. Not sure I agree with it but I appreciate it
 
My dad is 80 and my stepmom has had 5 bouts of cancer. They both refuse to have a will or tell me or my sister their wishes.
 
Ive had those talks with my parents
Mainly me asking if they are afraid of death. Both say nope when they go they both say they are ready and willing to embrace the nothingness
 
Sure. Just before he lost his mental faculties before dying, my father in law and I had really good talks. One of the last things he told me is that he can die knowing that his daughter and my mother in law would be well taken care of after he went.
 
<mma1> A post that made me feel human.
 
I doubt starting such a talk with "well you're gonna die soon so let's discuss x, y and z" is a good idea, but spending more time with your old or ill relatives is.
 
If the opportunity and you know this person will die in certain time frame, than yes I'd recommend anyone to lay it all out and just bear your inner feelings that you want to share to this person.

But if someone dies unexpectedly or a lot younger than the life expectancy. Than that's unfortunate, that you didn't get to do the talk sort of thing.
 
I have, a couple times. The relatives were on their death beds. The couple times that has happened i couldn't understand a word they were saying. They were too weak to talk coherently.

Made me think those death bed confessions said in movies and written about in books to be full of it.
 
My uncle is early 80s and in a home. He's probably not got long left, he knows this and has accepted it, he's in a pretty good place actually. He was always good to me and I enjoy our catch ups, he's got some great stories, was an accountant back in the day and did the books for some "shady types" let's just say, funny stuff.
 
