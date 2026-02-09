BluntForceTrama
Sherbros:
It’s not discussed really but I’ve been wanting to ask if it’s common or if any of you have had talks with loved ones (ie parents) who are really old or unhealthy or others near death due to terminal illness?
A talk of gratitude and getting things off your chest I feel like I should be doing this but have not idea where to start or how to engage this.
