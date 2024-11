Musk is controlled opposition. Whether you believe it or not, it's reality. As evil as the Fed is, it's better than the alternative WEF types want to implement. The alternative is unelected technocrats controlling you through programmable digital currency like CBDCs (whatever face-paint and names they decide to slap on it to obfuscate its' true nature.) They seem to think crypto is a good gateway to get people to go along with it, get them used to be idea before transitioning to the big bad.