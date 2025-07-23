I was swimming at a depth of around 6 feet with some relatively intense waves. The area is prone to riptides and I experienced some in shallow depths before. This time I was near a jetty. At the time was practicing jumping squats in the water when one wave lifted me out of my comfort zone. After this the waves became more intense and I noticed the tide had risen some. I turned back with my tippy toes scraping the sand and had to forcefully wade against the current noticing I was making little progress. I dash swam for about 10 seconds diagnoally to the shore, stopped with limited progress then proceeded to mix a breast stroke and front crawl it with the waves. Eventually I made it back to stable footing but even at that it was a struggle to move against.



It didn't enter my head how dangerous it was until I was sitting on the shore eating a sandwhich right after. Now I'm actually sitting here the day after with pains in my waist, arms and shoulders, and I work out pretty damn frequently. I pretty much never experience DOMS anymore. Even though it felt relatively harmless I now feel like if I wasn't aware of rip tides and how they feel the situation could have been much worse.



Just thought I'd raise some awareness that feeling a strong under toe pulling you away from the shore is not normal. You don't even really feel it until you try moving against it and by then it can be too late. Important tip is not to swim against the shore but parralel/diagnoally and not fight it so much. I know we're all hard as steel here but the golden rule when you feel it is not to panic and just try get out of it.



There was genuinely a moment of panic was about to start when felt losing touch with the ground so I took a chance and rode wave. It got me out of the danger zone at the start