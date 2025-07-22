  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Multiplat Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival Announcement Trailer

Lovestorm

hellraisergame.com

Home - Hellraiser: Revival

Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level. Play the story of Aidan, who must
She is hellbound. Follow her, for we have such sights to show you...

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is a new single-player survival horror action game set in the universe of one of the most iconic horror franchises ever. You will be put face-to-face against Pinhead, with actor Doug Bradley returning to the role for the first time in nearly two decades. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion.

Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to save his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. Playing as Aidan, you will harness the box’s infernal abilities in order to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and his Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will become a legend, even in Hell.

Watch the Red Band trailer at https://hellraisergame.com/
I am on this. I guess they're doing a similar survival horror game for Halloween. Good time to be a fan of both horror and games
 
