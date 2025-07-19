puppybird
the wasteland champ
God this record is insane, clipse broke the mould on this one
When was the last time you listened to a new album all day every day for a week? I’m not sure I have, but the new clipse album…
It’s got it all- beats, features,flow, lyrics, flawless
What’s blowing my mind is Malice can take 15 years off and come back at the age of 52 with this?! Staggering
No skips, banger after banger
Best hip hop album since the 90s
Unreal
