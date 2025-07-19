  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rap/Hip-Hop Clipse Let God Sort ‘Em Out

God this record is insane, clipse broke the mould on this one

When was the last time you listened to a new album all day every day for a week? I’m not sure I have, but the new clipse album… 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻

It’s got it all- beats, features,flow, lyrics, flawless

What’s blowing my mind is Malice can take 15 years off and come back at the age of 52 with this?! Staggering

No skips, banger after banger

Best hip hop album since the 90s

Unreal
 
