Movies Clint Eastwood vs Tom Cruise

Who Wins?

Clint Eastwood

1. The Dollars Trilogy
2. Dirty Harry Franchise
3. Unforgiven
4. Escape From Alcatraz
5. The Outlaw Josey Wales
6. High Plains Drifter
7. Gran Torino
8. Million Dollar Baby
9. Mystic River
10. Letters From Iwo Jima



Tom Cruise

1. Risky Business
2. Top Gun
3. Rain Man
4. A Few Good Men
5. Mission Impossible Franchise
6. Minority Report
7. Collateral
8. Last Samurai
9. Tropic Thunder
10. Edge of Tomorrow


Oscars: Clint 4 - Tom 0
Films in IMDB Top 250: Clint 5 - Tom 1
New Mexico Film Critic: Best Actor 2021 -Clint Eastwood for Cry Macho
Tom Cruise? Not even nominated


The first 25 votes will decide the outcome. Good luck and choose wisely.
 
Did you see the thread where clint himself said tom cruise will be the greatest actor of all time?

Top 10 i take cruise.

Top 1 id take clint.
 
He directed it. What has Tom ever directed? Just an episode of the classic sitcom Fallen Angels. Yeah.....I never heard of it either
You probably never heard of buddy van horn either. That was clints stunt double from 1968 until last year.

Cruise does his own stunts. At least Clint did his own dubbing i guess.
 
I watched Knight and Day a few years back during Thanksgiving holiday with the family after avoiding it for years due to the reviews. Surprisingly good, over the top in a good way. Even bad Tom Cruise movies aren't that bad, never seen one and outright hated it or was bummed after.
 
I watched Knight and Day a few years back during Thanksgiving holiday with the family after avoiding it for years due to the reviews. Surprisingly good, over the top in a good way. Even bad Tom Cruise movies aren't that bad, never seen one and outright hated it or was bummed after.
Yeah I really liked that one. Not for everybody
 
