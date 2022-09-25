The Good The Bad The HBK
Clint Eastwood
1. The Dollars Trilogy
2. Dirty Harry Franchise
3. Unforgiven
4. Escape From Alcatraz
5. The Outlaw Josey Wales
6. High Plains Drifter
7. Gran Torino
8. Million Dollar Baby
9. Mystic River
10. Letters From Iwo Jima
Tom Cruise
1. Risky Business
2. Top Gun
3. Rain Man
4. A Few Good Men
5. Mission Impossible Franchise
6. Minority Report
7. Collateral
8. Last Samurai
9. Tropic Thunder
10. Edge of Tomorrow
Oscars: Clint 4 - Tom 0
Films in IMDB Top 250: Clint 5 - Tom 1
New Mexico Film Critic: Best Actor 2021 -Clint Eastwood for Cry Macho
Tom Cruise? Not even nominated
The first 25 votes will decide the outcome. Good luck and choose wisely.
Last edited: