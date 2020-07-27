djacobox372 said: The most significant difference between the scientific process and typical human thinking is the quest for falsification.



It's human nature to try to verify ones own beliefs, but science is mostly about trying to disprove an idea. Click to expand...

I saw a YouTube interview. And a guy said that the UN and governments give 2 billion dollars a year to scientists to research that Climate Change is because of humans.I think that UN and governments believe that Climate Change is because of humans. And they give a lot of money to scientist to verify their beliefs. But that is not falsifiability.And also, the scientist then also have an incentive to prove that Climate Change is done because of humans. So, that also seems wrong. Scientist should have the incentive to find the truth. They should chase the truth.I am scientific illiterate. So, I could be wrong.Edit (a poster in this thread wants me to post the video of the YouTube guy in the OP)So, here is the video of the interview.