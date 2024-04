Seano said: And in a week it'll be 20 below. I swear, every year, people are surprised by a few warm days in December. This same shit gets said every year and every year people act like its the first time its ever happened and signals the apocalypse. Click to expand...

My worry is more so with how erratic it has become. Where I am at, we had a few days of snow, followed by three days of 12 degrees Celsius (very odd for northern canada in late December) followed by 50 cm of snow. All in a week. I went into Pet Valu on Thursday morning and it was pouring rain. I was in there for no more than three minutes and when I came out it was snowing. But this is supposed to be an insane winter, so maybe this is just what we are in store for this yearI am beat from shoveling regardless!