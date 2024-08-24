Took a walk through rose colored glasses, didn't like it much.Too dull without the colors to enrich my brain...spark the imagination, inspiration, I can see the rain.Hopped like a bunny to see how it felt, but that shit is exhausting I don't know how they do it.Tapped on the den and they wouldn't let me in because I was too big...so I slept outside.Morning shine warms the grass and dissipates the dew into fog the frog is on the log and I sit down beside him.Whatcha doing up so early frog?He say early bird gets the worm snd there's no time like now to catch a fly.I said you don't eat worms and you're definitely not a bird so what's your damage you freak?He said I am a flying frog those who don't know...know now.I was like, well fly then.He replied nah, not now... I'm resting.Your not resting ...you're testing...my nerves you fuckin little shit, so I split.Took a path I have never seen in my own backyard...is this my backyard?Fuck it, I walk.I walk until my feet no longer want to my forward, and I look back...Im only 10 feet away from my yard.How the fuck is that possible?I've been walkin for what seems like hours, maybe even days...caught up in the morning haze.I close my eyes and I think I'm asleep, the room feels cold underneath these sheets.I take them off and its warm... I hear the thunder and the rain... I see the storm.I awaken...shaken...half shaven, milk haven, oh my god look over there....Its Cliff Clavin.~SL