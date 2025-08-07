Shaolin Alan
Seriously Sherdog?! Resorting to click-bait headlines because it's about a notoriously boring WMMA fighter who nobody cares to watch
Nice try @JayPettryMMA
Sad for Sher and the Spousal unit, but honestly; I'd rather watch Court McGee than a Pennington pillow fisted clinch fest
This UFC Noche needs to be moved to Canada it's so bad
Former UFC Champ Withdraws From Noche UFC Due to Neck Injury
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be without the services of the only fighter on Noche UFC that has won a belt before.
