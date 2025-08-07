  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Click-bait Title "Former UFC Champ Withdraws from Noche" 🙀

Seriously Sherdog?! Resorting to click-bait headlines because it's about a notoriously boring WMMA fighter who nobody cares to watch 🤦🏽‍♂️
Nice try @JayPettryMMA 🤣

Sad for Sher and the Spousal unit, but honestly; I'd rather watch Court McGee than a Pennington pillow fisted clinch fest 😴

This UFC Noche needs to be moved to Canada it's so bad 🇨🇦💩🇲🇽
www.sherdog.com

Former UFC Champ Withdraws From Noche UFC Due to Neck Injury

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be without the services of the only fighter on Noche UFC that has won a belt before.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
