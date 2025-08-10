  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

MLB Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox 2:10pm ET 8-10

KDR by RNC said:
Just mowed the grass bro bro. Lets get it
Click to expand...
Hell to the fucking yeah, brother!!!!!!!! Grab a drink and let's win some vcash. I bet IRL on this one. Smaller bet on the Brewers. Injuns are playing such great ball and are trailing by just a game in their division. I like how Cleveland plays ball. Disciplined hitting and good defense.
 
Crazy Source said:
Hell to the fucking yeah, brother!!!!!!!! Grab a drink and let's win some vcash. I bet IRL on this one. Smaller bet on the Brewers. Injuns are playing such great ball and are trailing by just a game in their division. I like how Cleveland plays ball. Disciplined hitting and good defense.
Click to expand...
I put 35 on cleveland
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
MLB Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox 7:10pm ET 8-9
Replies
5
Views
73
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
MLB - Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians 1:10pm ET 4-10
Replies
0
Views
75
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
MLB Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox 4:10pm ET 7-12
Replies
0
Views
26
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
MLB Chicago White Sox @ Seattle Mariners 4:10pm ET 8-7
Replies
3
Views
56
Crazy Source
Crazy Source
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
MLB Cleveland Guardians @ Houston Astros 8:10pm ET 7-8
Replies
0
Views
27
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,538
Messages
57,670,628
Members
175,797
Latest member
Evangelos1612

Share this page

Back
Top