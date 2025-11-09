CLD = Middleweight Jiri?

CroCopsLHK
I can't get this out of my head. They are a far cry from each other and of course Jiri is top of the division. But Christian Leroy Duncan seems on the upcome and his style reminds me a lot of Jiri
Kill or be killed, aggression, spams spinning attacks/teeps/flying knees. I hope his ascent continues
If so imagine them fighting at MW!
