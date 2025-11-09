CLD = Middleweight Jiri?

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
7,783
Reaction score
7,270
I can't get this out of my head. They are a far cry from each other and of course Jiri is top of the division. But Christian Leroy Duncan seems on the upcome and his style reminds me a lot of Jiri

Kill or be killed, aggression, spams spinning attacks/teeps/flying knees. I hope his ascent continues

If so imagine them fighting at MW!
 
CroCopsLHK said:
I can't get this out of my head. They are a far cry from each other and of course Jiri is top of the division. But Christian Leroy Duncan seems on the upcome and his style reminds me a lot of Jiri

Kill or be killed, aggression, spams spinning attacks/teeps/flying knees. I hope his ascent continues

If so imagine them fighting at MW!
Click to expand...

Shut up
 
He’s had one fight like this in the UFC against unranked comp
 
But does he do dark room training and throw combos for 24 hrs?
 
I don't think he used to fight like this
 
the first spinning elbow looked liked it cracked Tulio's skull, you could see a big dent in his head.

usually CLD doesn't fight like Jiri, but this fight i definately see the comparison
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,616
Messages
58,449,661
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top